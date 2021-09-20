MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Biden and The UN Are in Town Making New Yorkers Stressed Out

The traffic into New York was a mess from New Jersey. Hour long waits and traffic jams boggled the drivers minds. The reason for the delays…..are the road closures set for UN General Assembly, which started Sunday Night. The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) is about to kick off on Tuesday and the preparations are enough to dive a sane person crazy.

Tomorrow expect a gridlock of diplomatic motorcades until next Sunday, as world leaders and their entourages descend. The UN hosts 132 countries and of course the already listed 37 protests planned. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are being deployed to the streets surrounding U.N. Their numbers will multiply over the weekend and into early next week, and so will street closures. And who pays the price? The people who live and work in Manhattan.

President Biden, comes off his vacation to deliver his remarks in-person. He is expected to appear with a smaller-than-usual White House entourage on Monday.

More than 100 presidents, prime ministers and other leaders are expected to give in-person speeches.

Over at the UN, 42nd St. between First and Second Aves. will be completely closed off to traffic.

Here’s what we know:

  • FDR Drive between Whitehall and 42nd streets
  • Area bounded by 60th Street on the north, 34th Street on the south, First Avenue on the east and Third Avenue on the west
  • Area bounded by 54th Street on the north, 48th Street on the south, First Avenue on the east and Madison Avenue on the west
  • Sixth Avenue between West 50th and West 59th streets
  • Fifth Avenue between East 55th and East 63rd streets
  • Grand Army Plaza between 58th and 60th streets
  • Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Fifth Avenue
  • Madison Avenue between East 42nd and East 58th streets
  • Park Avenue between East 61st and East 62nd streets
  • Lexington Avenue between East 57th and East 42nd streets
  • FDR Drive Service Road between 48th and 49th streets
  • East 63rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
  • East 62nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
  • East 61st Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues
  • West 59th Street between Seventh and Fifth avenues
  • 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
  • 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 56th Street between Sixth and Madison avenues
  • 55th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues
  • 54th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues
  • 53rd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 52nd Street between Seventh and Madison avenues
  • 51st Street between Seventh and First avenues
  • 50th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • East 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
  • East 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
  • East 47th Street between Third and Park avenues
  • 42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 34th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is about to embark on a second five-year term, stated “The war on our planet must end.”

Representatives from Afghanistan will not be attending.

If you are going to the opening nights of either Come From Away or Moulin Rouge! you need to give yourself extra time to get to your seats.

For the rest of us breathe, this to shall pass.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

