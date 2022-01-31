MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Biden Arrives In NYC What Will His Reception Be?

What kind of response will Joe Biden get when he comes to Manhattan next week? He is planning to discuss gun crime strategy with Mayor Eric Adams on the heels of fatal shooting of NYPD cops. Expect lots of delays as the President arrives February 3rd and that always creates unneeded  chaos.

The past few weeks have been among the most violent in recent history, mostly because of the woke laws by DA Alvin Bragg.

Supposedly Mayor Adams is calling for more NYPD officers on patrol, enhancing existing public safety teams, expanding a partnership between city police and the State Police, and implementing checkpoints for guns at city bus and train stations, but how can this helps if Braggs just sets them free?

The billboard that you see, says: “Hey Joe, stop the malarky! Inflation is real.” Referring elsewhere to “DemFlation, Small businesses and all Americans are feeling the pain.”

The Job Creators Network, a conservative advocacy group, has paid for the billboard above Broadway for two weeks. The sign is part of a six-figure campaign countering the president’s boasts about record growth in gross domestic product and jobs.

Will Biden have an answer for this? My guess is he will just skirt the questions like he does everything else.

