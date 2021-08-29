Biden Has Blood On His Hands How Much More Is There To Come

In “Blackhawk Down” I learned we don’t leave people behind. We rescue our people trapped behind enemy lines. We respond to terror attacks with overwhelming force. We strike fear in our enemies and instill confidence in our allies. What happened with Afghanistan, there are over 1,500 people that we know of still left behind, including school children and it is not America installing fear.

The parents of the12 Marines and one sailor, killed are speaking out. Steve Nikoui found out that his son Kareem was killed in the attack he says President Biden “turned his back” on his son. Brittney Jones Barnett, the aunt of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of Utah also died in the attack, wrote on social media that the world lost a “true light. Our hearts are broken. Shock, disbelief, horror, sadness, sorrow, anger and grief.”

There were also more than a dozen others seriously wounded. The total death toll is now more than 170 and more than 200 injured.

Sean Hannity declared “America deserves better” than President Joe Biden’s weak leadership.”

From General Flynn:

We need to hear from THE Commander in Chief not the CENTCOM Commander. The loss of US lives are on Biden’s watch. I care less about the numbers of screened afghans, the numbers of aircraft, I care about Americans left behind enemy lines and I care about the military men and women operating in Afghanistan—do they have the leaders and the resources to accomplish their mission? God help the chain of command if they don’t…Pray for those who lost their lives and their families who, in the coming days, will be sadly notified that their child gave the last true measure of devotion in service to our nation. God Bless them and pray for their souls 🙏🏼🇺🇸

U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to “grant entry” into the militant-controlled city’s airport, then bombed them. Now The Pentagon has launched drone strikes in the Islamic State’s stronghold in eastern Afghanistan, killing a man believed to be involved in planning Thursday’s Kabul airport bombing. In the meantime the American’s left are basically on a death list and are told don’t use the airport. How are they suppose to get home?

And then we have Secretary of State Antony Blinken who stated the number of remaining U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is “difficult to pin down with absolute precision at any given moment” because the U.S. does not track the travel of Americans. Yeah, really? He also stated they should have gotten out of there earlier. Tell me Mr. Bliken how were and are they suppose to get out of there? Did you offer help? Advise? Isn’t that part of your job?

Not only that but it looks like over 87,000 non American’s have been rescued and who knows what that entails. Trojan horses seem to be the Biden administration’s gift to the American people.