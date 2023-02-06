News

Biden Released Al Qaeda Terrorist Majid Khan As America Was Focused On A Chinese Spy Balloon

As the world was concerned over a Chinese spy balloon, Biden quietly released al Qaeda terrorist Majid Khan to Belize after 16 years in CIA custody in Guantanamo Bay.

In 2012, Khan pleaded guilty to conspiracy and the murder of 11 innocent civilians in the 2003 Marriott Hotel bombing in Jakarta, Indonesia, and for the attempted assassination of Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Authorities have maintained he was a close personal ally of al Qaeda leader Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who helped deliver money and transport other senior terrorists. And under Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s plans, Khan would have attacked US gas stations and water reservoirs.

The Biden administration in October released another Guantánamo prisoner, Saifullah Paracha, who was accused of aiding al Qaeda’s financial operations and allegedly met with Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks. The administration in 2021 said it was committed to permanently closing the Guantánamo Bay detention center before Biden leaves office.


In the meantime Jill Biden went to the Grammy’s.

