MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Bill T. Jones’ Afterwardsness Premieres at The Park Ave. Armory

Afterwardsness, an original composition by Bill T. Jones, will make its long-awaited premiere at Park Avenue Armory next week. Commissioned for the Wade Thompson Drill Hall, Afterwardsness is an extraordinary immersive work that addresses imposed isolation and the trauma of the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and the ongoing violence against Black bodies. The sold out production runs from May 19 to May 26, 2021.

Afterwardsness is part of the Park Avenue Armory’s Social Distance Hall, a series of new performing arts commissions created by artists during the pandemic and designed to be experienced in a safe, socially distanced way. Leveraging the flexible and airy expanse of the Armory’s 55,000 square foot Wade Thompson Drill Hall, the Armory spent the last year working with artists to create new projects that respond to salient themes including isolation, community, public health, and social justice. The Armory has carefully curated every detail of the in-person experience to allow live audiences to safely immerse themselves in new music, dance, and movement works. 

Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

