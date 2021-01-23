Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, David Lee Roth and More at MusiCares Julien’s Auctions Charity Relief Auction

Martin J. Nolan, Executive Director/CFO, Julien’s Auctions

MusiCares Executives & Staff on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at Julien’s Auctions, 257 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA will presents an exclusive charity relief auction to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need, featuring a marquee collection of items generously offered by the world’s biggest music artists and pop culture icons of the 20th and 21st century.

Auction highlights include: BTS’ pastel colored ensembles worn in the music video of the GRAMMY®-nominated global superstars’ smash hit and first number one single in the United States, “Dynamite;” David Lee Roth’s black rhinestone embroidered jacket worn during the landmark 2007-2008 Van Halen tour and in a photograph (accompanying this lot) with Eddie Van Halen taken backstage by photographer Robert Yager; Bob Dylan’s signed Mondo Scripto print Featuring “Like A Rolling Stone” Handwritten Lyrics; Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit worn at The Who’s Hollywood Bowl and Wembley Stadium 2019 concerts; Billie Eilish, Daniel Craig, and FINNEAS signed “No Time To Die” single cover lithograph; Billy Morrison’s original painting of Coldplay’s Chris Martin; Lady Gaga signed Chromatica vinyl LP; a pink signed guitar from Machine Gun Kelly; The Foo Fighters’ signed drumheads and signed Taylor Hawkins used drumsticks; Snoop Dogg’s “Doggy Style 25″self-portrait; a Fender Player Series Stratocaster guitar signed by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of the GRAMMY(r)-nominated Black Pumas; Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare 1975 album lithograph by award-winning movie poster artist Drew Struzan; Nikki Sixx’s signed signature J-4 Sixx bass guitar; Marshmello’s signed mascot head gear; plus, guitars, instruments, wardrobe, artwork, and memorabilia from Vicky Cornell on Behalf of the Chris Cornell Estate, The Estate of George Harrison, Eminem, Elvis Costello, HAIM, Mark Ronson, Kenny Chesney, Cyndi Lauper, Reba McEntire, and more.

Sports winners include a historic trio of number #23 basketball jerseys: Barack Obama’s 1979 high school basketball jersey, Michael Jordan’s 1984 “Signing Day” official Chicago Bulls rookie NBA jersey and LeBron James’ 2003 Cleveland Cavaliers rookie year NBA jersey; Colin Kaepernick’s official San Francisco 49ers rookie jersey worn in his NFL debut in 2011; the final regular season game basketball of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record-breaking career that was used by him to score the final points of his career April 23, 1989, signed by Abdul-Jabbar and inscribed “Last Reg Season Game Ball 4/89” and “38,387 Pts Lifetime;” Kobe Bryant’s 2004-2005 Los Angeles Lakers alternate jersey and a Spalding official game used in 2006-2014 basketball signed “Kobe Bryant/ 24;” confidential 1970 World Cup Brazilian documents; plus, trophies, championship rings, jerseys and artifacts from the likes of Mickey Mantle, Roberto Rivelino, Harry Sydney and more.

