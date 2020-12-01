Birdland, the Jazz Corner of the World Makes Plans to Reopen With Limited Schedule

We at T2C are so pleased to announce Birdland, one of the most iconic music rooms in the world, is planning to reopening! The doors of the “jazz corner of the world” have been locked since March, due to COVID-19. But as Manhattan slowly comes back to life, music and great food will return to West 44thStreet!

On December 2, Birdland will reopen with limited capacity, complying with all CDC recommendations and the reopening guidelines from City and State. Owner Gianni Valenti says, “We have all been working extremely hard to make sure Birdland is a safe environment for our beloved guests, loyal staff, and the talented people on our stage. I can’t imagine the future of Birdland without thinking about the future of New York City. And vice-versa!”

A limited schedule has been created spotlighting talented Birdland ‘family’ including David Ostwald, Ken Peplowski, Billy Stritch, Natalie Douglas, Alexa Tarantino, Emmet Cohen Trio, Veronica Swift, Jim Caruso and Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano.

Please check updates on www.BirdlandJazz.com.

While adopting all best practices, Birdland cannot assume remaining risks associated with attending in-person events. The club asks that patrons wear face coverings at all times unless seated, avoid congregating in walkways, or at the bar, and not attend the show if they are feeling ill. Temperatures will be taken upon entry. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed to attend. Refunds will be processed if you are experiencing COVID related symptoms on the day of the show. When reserving a table, purchaser agrees to the terms and conditions of attendance on behalf of everyone in their party. We are currently unable to accommodate parties larger than six. Here’s what to expect when you arrive at Birdland:- All employees will have undergone a daily health screening prior to entering the premises.- All employees will wear face coverings, and follow best practices for safely serving you and your guests.- Our HVAC system has been outfitted with MErv-13 Hepa filters, and has been certified as adequate ventilation for safe dining. There are four additional air purifiers positioned throughout the room.- Tables will be spaced six feet apart.- Plexiglass barriers have been installed between tables, and QR menus are in place. – Sidewalks will have designated spacing for safe social distancing.- Nightly cleaning will be heightened by virus killing ultra-violet lights. – Masks or face coverings will be required inside the club, unless you are seated at your table. If you need to leave your seat during or after the performance, we ask that you wear your mask.- Capacity will be restricted to 25%.- High traffic areas and commonly used items will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the evening, as well as between shows. Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC www.BirdlandJazz.com