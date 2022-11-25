Black Friday 2022: Free Food and Deals

Black Friday 2022 has free food and fabulous deals.

Through the end of the year, get a free $10 Applebee’s gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

On November 28, Dunkin’ Rewards members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Dunkin’ is also offering reward members a free Wake-Up Wrap or bakery item with the purchase of a medium drink and a free order hash browns with any breakfast sandwich.

On Black Friday, buy one Jamba smoothie and get another one at half price. You might want to try the new Merry Orange Cranberry Smoothie, a mix of cranberry and citrus flavors with creamy coconut whip. Over Thanksgiving weekend, you can get $2 off two smoothies, juices or Jamba bowls — followed by 20% off any order of $25 or less on Cyber Monday. Plus, Jamba Rewards members enjoy free delivery on online orders from now through Nov. 25.

On Black Friday, Krispy Kreme is rolling out its 2022 Santa’s Bake Shop collection, which includes new offerings like a Sugar Cookie Doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut and a Red Velvet Cake Doughnut — plus returning favorites like Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles and Santa Belly, a cream-filled doughnut made to look like Santa’s outfit. On Cyber Monday, if you order a dozen doughnuts on the Krispy Kreme website, you get a dozen Original Glazed for just $2.

Popeyes is celebrating “Black-ened Friday” by giving away a free chicken sandwich with the purchase of any Chicken Sandwich Combo on the Popeyes app or website between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Red Lobster’s 2022 holiday collection includes a snow globe, Christmas ornaments and a unisex Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater with an insulated pocket to hide a stash of warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Available through Dec. 31 — or while supplies last — at RedLobsterShop.com.

Through Nov. 30, Shake Shack is offering buy-one, get-one free milkshakes when you order through the app or website using promo code SHAKENIGHT. The offer is good daily between 8 p.m. and close. And get free delivery through Dec. 31 when you use promo code GETSHACK on the Shake Shack app.

For every $25 you spend in-store or online at Smashburger through Jan. 2, 2023, you’ll get $5 in SmashCash points, good toward fries, wings, milkshakes and other menu items.

For a limited time, Starbucks Holiday Swirl Tumblers are marked down from $16.95 to $11.95. It’s a gift that keeps on giving, as rewards members earn 25 Stars and 10 cents off their drink when they bring in a reusable tumbler for their drink. Also for $64.95, you a free grande coffee or tea — hot or iced — every day in January.

Also back are one-pound bags of its whole-bean Thanksgiving Blend coffee, with notes of candied pecans and sage. Redeemable for 400 Stars at participating Starbucks locations.

Get free quesadilla on your first Taco Bell order via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub when you spend $15 or more through Nov. 30. (That’s also when the fan-favorite Enchirito leaves the menu again.)

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2022

Amazon is launching deals on millions of items during its 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thursday, Nov. 24. Amazon will drop deals every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the two-day event. Gift cards from top brands will be available to purchase for a 20% instant savings or up to $15 Amazon promotional credit.

Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards Nov. 24 -Dec. 31. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate the offer.

Prime members can get a free one-year trial membership at Grubhub. From Nov. 25-28, get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. The deal can only be used once and is only open to Prime members signed up for the trial.

Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands’ Stock Up & Save program.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Welcome Rewards members will earn double points from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 27, and Welcome Rewards+ members will receive 30 percent off on Black Friday (Nov. 25), Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) and Tuesday (Nov. 29). For possible additional savings, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will match direct competitors’ prices, including those from major online retailers, with either a price match or a coupon. Cyber Week at Bed Bath & Beyond will take place Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and shoppers who spend $300 will get $100 in rewards..

Best Buy

Save up to 50% on select Google home smart products, up to $500 off select MacBook models, up to $400 on select Windows laptops, $700 off a LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV and thousands of other offers.

Home Depot

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals every day in November with savings through Nov. 30. From free delivery on all online holiday decor, up to 30% off select appliances, plus up to $750 instant savings when you buy two or more select major appliances of $498 or more. Free delivery on appliance purchases of $396 or more.

Lowe’s

After a month of pre-Black Friday sales, Lowe’s official Black Friday sale will start on Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day). While the home improvement store will be closed on the holiday itself, you can shop deals online and then shop in-store on Nov. 25 (Black Friday) starting at 6 a.m.

Everything from tools and appliances to smart home gadgets and holiday decor will be on sale. Most notably, up to $750 off major appliances.

Throughout the month, you can also find exclusive one-day-only Cyber Steals to shop online.

Macy’s

Macy’s Black Friday deals started on Nov. 20 and will continue through Nov. 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app. For Cyber Monday, Macy’s will offer an exclusive, limited collection for their Cyber Monday event running Nov. 27 – 28. Some of the deals shoppers can expect to see include 75% off fine jewelry, 50% off designer handbags, 30% off Sunglasses Hut, 60-65% off Women’s coats, 40-50% off Women’s boots & shoes, Designer suits starting at $199.99, 60% off toys and kids’ apparel and up to 50% off beauty.

Michael’s Black Friday Deals 2022

Michael’s Black Friday deals will be available to shoppers online starting from 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 with up to 70% off sitewide, 60% off ornaments, and 80% off all custom frame collections.

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022

Walmart launched its Deals for Days event on Monday, Nov. 7 and will drop its final round of deals on Cyber Monday (which falls on Nov. 28).

Walmart+ members will get the opportunity to shop first, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, while everyone else will get access at 7 p.m. ET.