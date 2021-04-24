Black Trans Lives Matter Deface The Maine Monument in Central Park

The police had no choice but to shoot 16 year-old Ma’Khia. One of her neighbors, a military veteran, has come out with his home security camera, which proves the Columbus Police officer had no choice but to shoot the teenager because more people could have been killed.

Ma’Khia could have fatally stabbed the other young woman in the neck who she lunged at with a knife.

Why am I writing about this? Because last night at a Black Trans Lives Matter protest the protestors vandalized the Maine Monument in Central Park. They scrawled graffiti and defaced the statue due to the killing of this 16 year-old, who was killed because she was going to kill. Two of the protesters, were arrested for fighting with each other, then spitting at cops.

Today workers attempted to remove the graffiti and fake blood. They scrubbed, power washed and re-painting over “Trans Lives Matter,” “Stop killing kids,” and “ACAB (all cops are bas***ds).”

Six people were arrested, but the group of over 200 marched to the monument from Greenwich Village to “correct the history of white supremacy.” My question here is what white supremacy? This was a black girl who wanted to kill other black girls, whose black neighbor’s state that this 16 year-old was on a rampage to kill and have the video to prove it.

The Maine Monument honors the 260 American sailors who died on the U.S.S. Maine, which sank near Havana, Cuba in 1898. The monument was dedicated in 1913.

Why do New Yorkers feel the need to voice everybody else’s problem?