Blast From The Past: 1998 Flea Market

This year was the first flea market held on a Sunday — and this year’s event set a new record — $507,000, topping last year’s $425,000. Continental Airlines and Target Stores co-sponsored the event.

Cast and crew members from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows set up their tables all along 44th Street from Broadway to Eighth Avenue, spilling into Shubert Alley. Shows present included Ragtime, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Titanic, Rent, Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Chicago, Beauty and The Beast, The Lion King, The Fantasticks, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Cabaret, “The Rosie O’ Donnell Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Robert Cuccioli
Judy Kaye
Rob Evan
Lucie Arnez
Lucie Arnez
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth
Judy Kaye
David Garrison
Rob Evans
Marcia Lewis
David Garrison
Marcia Lewis
Rodger Rees
Rosie O’Donald
Priscilla Lopez
Audra McDonald
Brian Stokes Michell
Audra McDonald

