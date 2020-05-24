Blast From The Past: 2002 Rival of Oklahoma

Oklahoma! was the first musical written by composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II. The musical is based on Lynn Riggs’ 1931 play, Green Grow the Lilacs. Set in Oklahoma Territory outside the town of Claremore in 1906, it tells the story of cowboy Curly McLain and his romance with farm girl Laurey Williams. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie, a friend of Laurey’s.

The 2002 Royal National Theatre revival starred Patrick Wilson as Curley, Josefina Gabrielle as Laurie, Shuler Hensley as Jud and Jessica Boevers as Ado Annie. Trevor Nunn directed and the choreography was by Susan Stroman. The sssociate choreographer was Warren Carlyle and Tony Yazbeck was a swing.

