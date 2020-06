Ballsfest exists to lift the spirits of brave young warriors and their families affected by cancer. In 2004 Cheyenne Jackson was there to help.

Cheyenne Jackson, Cancer survivor and Frank DeBlasi

After his battle with testicular cancer, Frank DeBlasi wanted to do something to help others battling the disease. He created a nonprofit and named it Ballfest to encourage others to stay positive even in the most challenging times.

Frank DeBlasi

Cheyenne Jackson, Cancer survivor and Frank DeBlasi

Frank DeBlasi

Frank DeBlasi

Cheyenne Jackson, Frank DeBlasi

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson