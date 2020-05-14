MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Blast From The Past: 2004 Broadway Barks

Blast From The Past: 2004 Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks 6 – where you could find the coolest canines and the most fabulous felines up for adoption – was presented on Saturday, July 10th in Shubert Alley between the matinee and evening performances. More than 36 adorable dogs and cats found new homes!

Bernadette Peters
Mary Tyler Moore

Hosted by founders Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore and special guest host Julie Halston, this year’s lineup of celebrity pet presenters included:

Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters 
Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters 
Broadway Barks
Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Mary Tyler Moore
Eartha Kitt
Jennifer Barnhardt
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jordon Gelber, Jennifer Barnhardt, John Tarataglia
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Actor Jordon Gelber, Actress Jennifer Barnhardt,
Mickey Dolenz and Actress Christy Carlson Romano
Eric Stoltz
Patrick Page, Chris Sieber and Paige Davis
Mickey Dolenz and Actress Christy Carlson Romano
Mickey Dolenz
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters 
Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters 
Stephanie Block, Isabel Keating
Beth Fowler, Stephanie Block, Michael Mulheren, Isabel Keating
Beth Fowler, Stephanie Block, Michael Mulheren, Isabel Keating
Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters 
Patrick Page, Paige Davis
Patrick Page, Paige Davis
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
Bernadette Peters, Mary Tyler Moore
Bernadette Peters, Mary Tyler Moore
Bernadette Peters
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy
John Tarataglia and Rod
John Tarataglia and Rod
Michael Cerveris, Mario Cantone, Denis O’Hare
Michael Cerveris, Mario Cantone, Denis O’Hare
Michael Cerveris, Mario Cantone, Denis O’Hare
Rachel York, Eric Stoltz, Elizabeth Berkley
Rachel York, Eric Stoltz, Elizabeth Berkley
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy
Audra McDonald
Tonya Pinkins
Tonya Pinkins, Veanne Cox
Hugh Panaro, Sandra Joseph
Bernadette Peters, Mary Tyler Moore
Bernadette Peters, Mary Tyler Moore
Bernadette Peters, Mary Tyler Moore

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, partners with the Broadway community to help find homes for animals in need from 28 participating NY-area shelters. The July 14th event will be hosted by Hello, Dolly! co-stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber in Shubert Alley.

