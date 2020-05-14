Blast From The Past: 2004 Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks 6 – where you could find the coolest canines and the most fabulous felines up for adoption – was presented on Saturday, July 10th in Shubert Alley between the matinee and evening performances. More than 36 adorable dogs and cats found new homes!

Hosted by founders Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore and special guest host Julie Halston, this year’s lineup of celebrity pet presenters included:

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, partners with the Broadway community to help find homes for animals in need from 28 participating NY-area shelters. The July 14th event will be hosted by Hello, Dolly! co-stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber in Shubert Alley.