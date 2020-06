Dracula Bear, Dracula, the Musical, 2004 – $1,100

Broadway Bears X auction, raised a grand total of $130,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Radames Bear, Aida, 2000 – $1,500

The event was hosted by Bryan Batt and Lorna Kelly reprising her role as auctioneer. Forty three specially made Broadway Bears, as well as some dolls and A Chorus Line of bears

The Pirate Jenny Bear, The Threepenny Opera, 2006 Revival Bear – $1,000

Tricorne Inc. Rep wiht Grinch Bear, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, 2006 – $4,000

Nathan Detroit Bear, Guys and Dolls 1992 Revival – $1,100

Christine Daae Bear, The Phantom of the Opera, 1987 – $6,500

Sherlock Holmes Bear, Baker Street, 1965 – $2,400

Peter Allen Bear, The Boy from Oz, 2003 – $1,700

Finale Bear, The Pajama Game, 2006 Revival – $1,100

Mei Li Bear, Flower Drum Song, 1958- $2,600

Shug Avery Bear, The Color Purple, 2005 – $4,500

Will-A-Mania Bear, The Will Rogers Follies, 1991 – $1,600

Bustopher Jones Bear, Cats, 1982 – $4,250

Cosette Bear, Les Miserables, 1987 – $2,200

Annie Bear, Annie, 1977 – $3,000

Mary Poppins Bear, Mary Poppins, 2006 – $8,000

Ti Moune Bear, Once On This Island, 1990 – $900

Princess Winnifred Bear, Once Upon a Mattress 1996 revival – $2,20

Mrs. Lovett Bear, Sweeney Todd, 2005 Revival – $1,700

Designer John Henson with Benjamin Coffin III Bear, Rent, 1996 – $1,000

Linda Bear, The Wedding Singer, 2006 – $5,000

Robert Strong Miller with Minnie Fay Bear, Hello, Dolly!, 1964 – $1,000

Vita Buscemi with Eliza Bear, The King and I, 1996 Revival – $3,200

Tarzan Bear, Tarzan, 2006 – $2,600

Leaf Coneybear Bear, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 2005 – $3,000

“Little” Edie Beale Bear, Grey Gardens, 2006 – $4,250

Sheep Bear, Candide, 1997 Revival – $800

Superman Bear, It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman, 1966 – $3,500

Little Red Bear, Into the Woods, 1987 – $3,600

Brionna McMahon with Little Old Lady Bear, The Producers, 2001 – $4,000 and Miss Dole Pineapple Bear, My One and Only, 1983 – $2,600

Robert Jordon with Ich Bin Kunst Bear, Taboo, 2003 – $900

Rosi Zingales with Frankie Valli, Jersey Boys Bear, 2006 -$4,250 and Jiminy Glick Bear, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, 2006 – $800

Randle P. McMurphy Bear, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1963 – $1,100

Richard St. Clair with Nicholas Nickleby Bear, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, 1981 – $2,000

Crocodile Bear, Peter Pan, 1979 Revival – $3,000

Oliver Twist Bear, Oliver!, 1963 – $900

Dr. Carrasco as the Knight of the Mirrors Bear, Man of La Mancha, 1965 – $3,000

Stephanie D’Abruzzo with Lucy the Slut Bear

Christopher Sieber with the Black Knight Bear

Fanny Brice Tonner Doll, Funny Girl, 1964 – $3,600

Kiss Me, Kate dolls