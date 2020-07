Bernadette Peters and Rose from Gypsy

Broadway’s 12th annual auction was held Sunday, February 15, 2009 at the B.B. King Blues Club & Grill (237 West 42 St.), in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Broadway Bears Mascot waiting for the Auction to begin

40 one-of-a-kind Broadway Bears dressed in original, handmade costumes representing some of the theater’s most legendary performers and/or performances were up for auction.

Host-Bryan Batt with the Forbidden Broadway Ethel Merman Bear

Michael Cerveris and The Who’s Tommy Bear

Phantom of the Opera Bear-He/She Masquerader and Creator Randy Carfagno

Boeing-Boeing Bear

Alli Mauzey and the Glinda Bear from Wicked

Pater Pan Bear-Wendy Darling and creator Maryanne Oldenburg

Bryan Batt and Growltiger from Cats

West Side Story and the Bernardo Bear

Spring Awakening stars Blake Daniel and Emma Hunton

Camelot Bear-Merlyn and creator Adele Sciortino

My One and Only Bear-Edith Herbert and creator Diane Keeler

A Man for All Seasons-Sir Thomas Moore

Kerry Butler pointing out all the details on the Kira Bear from Xandau

Gypsy-Rose

Jennifer Smith and Countess Aurelia from Dear World

The Little Mermaid-Ariel

The Producers-Tank Showgirl

Bryan Batt and Mimi from Rent

Spamalot-Sir Robin

Kevin Burrows-the original Eggbeater from Beauty and The Beast

The Mother Abbess from The Sound of Music

Agnes Gooch from Mame

The Billy Elliot bears with Tommy Batchelor, Kiril Kulish, David Alvarez, Trent Kowalik

Mary Bond Davis and Edna Turnblad from Hairspray

Annie Get Your Gun Bear-Annie Oakley-with tonights Auctioneer Lorna Kelly

Christopher Sieber and Shrek

Mike McGowan and Elizabeth from Young Frankenstein

Kerry O’Malley with Betty Haynes from Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Jennifer Smith and The Drowsy Chaperone

Mike McGowan showing the outfits of Louise from Gypsy

Little Orphan Annie with Christine Pedi

Jim Newman and the I.A.T.S.E. (Local One) Bear

Mike McGowan and Evillene Bear from The Wiz

Michael Lee Scott and the Uncle Sam family of bears from State Fair

Avenue Q. Bear-Christmas Eve with Ann Harada

Nellie Forbush of South Pacific

Marilyn D’Honau original 1959 cast member of Gypsy with Rose

Michael Berresse and Zach from A Chorus Line

Ann Harada and Christmas Eve from Avenue Q

Kate Shindle and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

The Childcatcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Equus-Alan Strang and Nugget