Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2012

The auction took place Sunday, March 18 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at 237 West 42nd Street.
Curtsey of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS
Boy From Oz Hugh Jackman Bear
Bette Midler Clams on the Half Shell Revue Bear Signed by Bette Midler
The Producers Bear
Gypsy Bear Signed by Faith Dane, Stephen Sondheim
A Chorus Line Bear Signed by Priscilla Lopez
Promises, Promises Bear Signed by Ellen Degeneres
Kiss of the Spider Woman Bear Signed by Chita Rivera and John Kander
Jersey Boys Bear
Grease Bear Signed by Adrienne Barbeau
Follies Bear Signed by Danny Burstein, Jan Maxwell, Bernadette Peters, Ron Raines, and Stephen Sondheim
Wicked Bear Signed by Gregory Maguire and Stephen Schwartz
Phantom of the Opera Bear
Pee Wee Herman Show Bear
Little Mermaid Bear Signed by Norm Lewis
Lion King Bear Signed by Julie Taymor
Drowsy Chaperone Bear Signed by Danny Burstein
The Book of Mormon Bears Signed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone
The Addams Family Bear Signed by Kevin Chamberlin
Sunset Boulevard Bear
Sister Act Bear Signed by Alan Menken and Patina Miller
Shrek Bear Signed by Sutton Foster
Priscilla Queen of the Desert Bear Signed by Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson and Bette Midler
Porgy and Bess Bear Signed by Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis
Nine Bear Signed by Tommy Tune
Newsies Bear Signed by Alan Menken
Mamma Mia Bear Signed by Judy McLane
Lorelei Bear Signed by Carol Channing
Lombardi Bear
Lil Abner Bear
Jerusalem Bear Signed by Mark Rylance
How to Succeed Bear Signed by Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas
George M Bear Signed by Joel Grey
Fiddler on the Roof Bear
Exit the King Bear Signed by Susan Sarandon
Dusk Rings a Bell Bear Signed by Kate Walsh
Driving Miss Daisy Bear Signed by Vanessa Redgrave
Crucifier of Blood Bear
Billy Elliot Bear Signed by Gregory Jbara and Sir Elton John
Beauty and the Beast Bear Signed by Alan Menken
Anything Goes Bear
Evita Bear
Cats Bear Signed by Betty Buckley
Bonnie and Clyde Bear Signed by Laura Osnes
Big River Bear
A Little Night Music Bear Signed by Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim
Google+
YouTube
RSS