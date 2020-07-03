Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2012

The auction took place Sunday, March 18 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at 237 West 42nd Street.

Curtsey of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS

Boy From Oz Hugh Jackman Bear

Bette Midler Clams on the Half Shell Revue Bear Signed by Bette Midler

The Producers Bear

Gypsy Bear Signed by Faith Dane, Stephen Sondheim

A Chorus Line Bear Signed by Priscilla Lopez



Promises, Promises Bear Signed by Ellen Degeneres



Kiss of the Spider Woman Bear Signed by Chita Rivera and John Kander



Jersey Boys Bear



Grease Bear Signed by Adrienne Barbeau



Follies Bear Signed by Danny Burstein, Jan Maxwell, Bernadette Peters, Ron Raines, and Stephen Sondheim



Wicked Bear Signed by Gregory Maguire and Stephen Schwartz



Phantom of the Opera Bear



Pee Wee Herman Show Bear



Little Mermaid Bear Signed by Norm Lewis



Lion King Bear Signed by Julie Taymor



Drowsy Chaperone Bear Signed by Danny Burstein



The Book of Mormon Bears Signed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone



The Addams Family Bear Signed by Kevin Chamberlin



Sunset Boulevard Bear



Sister Act Bear Signed by Alan Menken and Patina Miller



Shrek Bear Signed by Sutton Foster



Priscilla Queen of the Desert Bear Signed by Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson and Bette Midler



Porgy and Bess Bear Signed by Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis



Nine Bear Signed by Tommy Tune



Newsies Bear Signed by Alan Menken



Mamma Mia Bear Signed by Judy McLane



Lorelei Bear Signed by Carol Channing



Lombardi Bear



Lil Abner Bear



Jerusalem Bear Signed by Mark Rylance



How to Succeed Bear Signed by Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas



George M Bear Signed by Joel Grey



Fiddler on the Roof Bear



Exit the King Bear Signed by Susan Sarandon



Dusk Rings a Bell Bear Signed by Kate Walsh



Driving Miss Daisy Bear Signed by Vanessa Redgrave



Crucifier of Blood Bear



Billy Elliot Bear Signed by Gregory Jbara and Sir Elton John



Beauty and the Beast Bear Signed by Alan Menken



Anything Goes Bear



Evita Bear



Cats Bear Signed by Betty Buckley



Bonnie and Clyde Bear Signed by Laura Osnes



Big River Bear



A Little Night Music Bear Signed by Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim