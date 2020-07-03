MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2012

The auction took place Sunday, March 18 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at 237 West 42nd Street.

Curtsey of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS

Boy From Oz Hugh Jackman Bear

Bette Midler Clams on the Half Shell Revue Bear Signed by Bette Midler

The Producers Bear

Gypsy Bear Signed by Faith Dane, Stephen Sondheim

A Chorus Line Bear Signed by Priscilla Lopez

Promises, Promises Bear Signed by Ellen Degeneres

Kiss of the Spider Woman Bear Signed by Chita Rivera and John Kander

Jersey Boys Bear

Grease Bear Signed by Adrienne Barbeau

Follies Bear Signed by Danny Burstein, Jan Maxwell, Bernadette Peters, Ron Raines, and Stephen Sondheim

Wicked Bear Signed by Gregory Maguire and Stephen Schwartz

Phantom of the Opera Bear

Pee Wee Herman Show Bear

Little Mermaid Bear Signed by Norm Lewis

Lion King Bear Signed by Julie Taymor

Drowsy Chaperone Bear Signed by Danny Burstein

The Book of Mormon Bears Signed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

The Addams Family Bear Signed by Kevin Chamberlin

Sunset Boulevard Bear

Sister Act Bear Signed by Alan Menken and Patina Miller

Shrek Bear Signed by Sutton Foster

Priscilla Queen of the Desert Bear Signed by Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson and Bette Midler

Porgy and Bess Bear Signed by Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis

Nine Bear Signed by Tommy Tune

Newsies Bear Signed by Alan Menken

Mamma Mia Bear Signed by Judy McLane

Lorelei Bear Signed by Carol Channing

Lombardi Bear

Lil Abner Bear

Jerusalem Bear Signed by Mark Rylance

How to Succeed Bear Signed by Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas

George M Bear Signed by Joel Grey

Fiddler on the Roof Bear

Exit the King Bear Signed by Susan Sarandon

Dusk Rings a Bell Bear Signed by Kate Walsh

Driving Miss Daisy Bear Signed by Vanessa Redgrave

Crucifier of Blood Bear

Billy Elliot Bear Signed by Gregory Jbara and Sir Elton John

Beauty and the Beast Bear Signed by Alan Menken

Anything Goes Bear

Evita Bear

Cats Bear Signed by Betty Buckley

Bonnie and Clyde Bear Signed by Laura Osnes

Big River Bear

A Little Night Music Bear Signed by Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim

