MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Blast From The Past: Carnival With Anne Hathaway

Blast From The Past: Carnival With Anne Hathaway

In 2002 the Encores! Series presentation of the musical Carnival with 19-year-old Anne Hathaway. She had just completed Disney’s The Princess Diaries. The Brooklyn native appeared in productions of Gigi and Jane Eyre at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey and, in 1998, was nominated for the theater’s Rising Star Award for her performance as Winnifred in a high school production of Once Upon a Mattress. Directed by Kathleen Marshall her co-stars were Brian Stokes Mitchell as Paul Berthalet, Douglas Sills as Marco the Magnificent, and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte as Rosalie.

Anne Hathaway
Douglas Sills and Debbie Gravitte
Anne Hathaway
Douglas Sills
Anne Hathaway
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Anne Hathaway

Related Items
Off Broadway

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

The Streamed Revolving Streetcar Named Desire from the Young Vic

RossMay 24, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 23rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 23, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 22nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 21, 2020
Read More

Streaming and Seeing the Whole Pipeline in ‘We’

RossMay 21, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 20th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 20, 2020
Read More

Off Broadway Alliance Award Winners

Suzanna BowlingMay 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 19th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 19, 2020
Read More
Chita Rivera

What To Watch May 16th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 16, 2020
Read More