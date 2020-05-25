Blast From The Past: Carnival With Anne Hathaway

In 2002 the Encores! Series presentation of the musical Carnival with 19-year-old Anne Hathaway. She had just completed Disney’s The Princess Diaries. The Brooklyn native appeared in productions of Gigi and Jane Eyre at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey and, in 1998, was nominated for the theater’s Rising Star Award for her performance as Winnifred in a high school production of Once Upon a Mattress. Directed by Kathleen Marshall her co-stars were Brian Stokes Mitchell as Paul Berthalet, Douglas Sills as Marco the Magnificent, and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte as Rosalie.

