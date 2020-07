Dance of the Vampires was a musical remake of the 1967 Roman Polanski film of the same name. Music was composed by Jim Steinman and orchestrated by Steve Margoshes, and original German book and lyrics were written by Michael Kunze.

The show was fraught with disasters. The show starred Michael Crawford, Mandy Gonzalez, Max von Essen, René Auberjonois, Ron Orbach and Leah Hocking.

Raymond Jaramillo Mcleod

Raymond Jaramillo Mcleod, who was also in the cast took me on a backstage tour.

Genevieve Rafter Keddy

