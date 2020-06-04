Blast From The Past: Darlene Love, Jeremy Kushner Christ Burke….Life Goes On

Darlene Love gained prominence in the 1960s for the song “He’s a Rebel,” a No. 1 American single in 1962. She was ranked number 84 among Rolling Stone‘s 100 Greatest Singers. In 2011 she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but in 1991 she was at the South Street Seaport reading to children for WLIW TV21.

Darlene Love

Darlene Love

Darlene Love

Darlene Love

Darlene Love

Darlene Love

In 1997 Jeremy Kushner originatied the role of Ren McCormick in the musical rendition of Footloose. He came to the South Street Seaport to meet fans and to read them a story.

Jeremy Kushner

Jeremy Kushner

Jeremy Kushner

Jeremy Kushner

“Life Goes On” was a TV series that aired on ABC from September 12, 1989 to May 23, 1993. On the show was Corky a major character with Down syndrome. Corky was played by Chris Burke, who has Down syndrome in real life.

Chris Burke

Chris Burke

Chris Burke