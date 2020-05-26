Fortune’s Fool was staged on Broadway for the first time with an adaptation by Mike Poulton. After 28 previews, the production opened on April 2, 2002 at the Music Box Theatre, where it ran for 127 performances. The cast, under the direction of Arthur Penn, included Alan Bates and Frank Langella. The play was nominated for a Tony Award, Bates won the Tony and the Drama Desk award for Best Actor in Play. Langella won the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.
Blast From The Past: Fortunes Fool With Alan Bates and Frank Langella
