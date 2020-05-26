MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Blast From The Past: Fortunes Fool With Alan Bates and Frank Langella

Fortune’s Fool was staged on Broadway for the first time with an adaptation by Mike Poulton. After 28 previews, the production opened on April 2, 2002 at the Music Box Theatre, where it ran for 127 performances. The cast, under the direction of Arthur Penn, included Alan Bates and Frank Langella. The play was nominated for a Tony Award, Bates won the Tony and the Drama Desk award for Best Actor in Play. Langella won the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

