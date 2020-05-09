Blast From The Past: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and David Strathaim

Dance of Death, August Strindberg’s 1901 play opened at Broadhurst Theatre, open-end October 11, 2001. Helen Mirren was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk for Outstanding Actress in a play.

Trapped within a tower-prison, on an island at the edge of the world, captain Edgar (Ian McKellen) and his wife Alice (Helen Mirren), a former actress, experience their own private hell, just before their silver wedding anniversary. Their only glimpse of the world outside is Kurt (David Strathairn), an old friend of Edgar’s and Alice’s cousin, who comes to visit them three months before they celebrate their 25th anniversary of marital life. But none can help each other, they don’t want that, either. The plot unreels over the course three days.

Ian McKellen was nominated for a Drama Desk for Outstanding Actror in a play.

These are from the stage door.

David Strathaim