Blast From The Past: John Tartaglia and Ars Nova

John Tartaglia, who stars as both Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q, marked his New York solo concert debut at the Ars Nova Theater “Broadway Spotlight series.
The was joined onstage by several of his Q co-stars, including Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo and Ayme Garcia.
Jamie McGonnigal directed the concerts with musical direction by Michael Patrick Walker on April 5th. The concert was sold-out and a second concert had to be added due to the ticket demand on April 26 at 9:30 PM.
