Blast From The Past: John Tartaglia and Ars Nova

John Tartaglia, who stars as both Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q, marked his New York solo concert debut at the Ars Nova Theater “Broadway Spotlight series.

Adam Flemming , Rod, John Tartaglia

The was joined onstage by several of his Q co-stars, including Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo and Ayme Garcia.

Jennifer Barnhart, Jamie McGonnigal
John Tartaglia, Rod and a fan
John Tartaglia and Rod
Jamie McGonnigal, John Tartaglia, Rod, Ayme Garcia, Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo 
Rod, John Tartaglia
Jennifer Barnhart

Jamie McGonnigal directed the concerts with musical direction by Michael Patrick Walker on April 5th. The concert was sold-out and a second concert had to be added due to the ticket demand on April 26 at 9:30 PM.

Jamie McGonnigal, John Tartaglia, Rod, Adam Flemming 

