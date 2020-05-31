Blast From The Past: Keeping Up Appearances

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Josephine Tewson and Geoffrey Hughes of Keeping Up Appearances. 
were at the station WLIW 002 (2) at.different time. We also did a meet and greet with Geoffrey at a Brewery in NYC.

Keeping Up Appearances was a British sitcom created and written by Roy Clarke. It originally aired on BBC1 from 1990 to 1995. The central character was an eccentric and snobbish lower middle class social climber, Hyacinth Bucket (Patricia Routledge), who insists that her surname is pronounced “Bouquet”. The show comprised five series and 44 episodes, four of which are Christmas specials. Production ended when star Patricia Routledge moved on to other projects.

Always hindering Hyacinth’s best efforts to impress, and providing an unwelcome reminder of her less-than-refined roots, are her lower-class sisters Daisy (Judy Cornwell) and Rose (Shirley Stelfox in series 1; Mary Millar thereafter), and Daisy’s proudly “bone-idle” husband Onslow (Geoffrey Hughes). They, along with Hyacinth’s senile father, frequently turn up inconveniently (usually in their clapped–out Ford Cortina Mk IV – which always makes a characteristic backfire when it arrives), with Hyacinth going to great lengths to avoid them (saying: “Richard, you know I love my family, but that’s no reason why I should have to acknowledge them in broad daylight!”). Rose is very sexually aggressive and promiscuous, adding to Hyacinth’s embarrassment.

Laura Savini, Geoffrey Hughes
Genevieve Rafter Keddy, Geoffrey Hughes
Genevieve Rafter Keddy, Josephine Tewson 

Hyacinth’s neighbour Elizabeth Warden (Josephine Tewson) was frequently invited round to the Buckets’ for coffee. Though she is ordinarily calm, Elizabeth’s nerves go to pieces in Hyacinth’s house, causing her to smash Hyacinth’s china and spill coffee and biscuits on Hyacinth’s Burmese rug.

Laura Savini, Josephine Tewson, Susan Murphy
