Blast From The Past: Maxine Nightingale,Gene Pitney and Vikki Carr for WLIW TV21

Maxine Nightingale was a British R&B and soul music singer. Best known for her hits in the 1970s, with the million seller “Right Back Where We Started From” (1975), “Love Hit Me” (1977), and “Lead Me On” (1979).

Gene Pitney was an American singer-songwriter, musician, and sound engineer. Pitney charted 16 Top 40 hits in the United States, four in the Top 10. In the United Kingdom he had 22 Top 40 hits, and 11 singles in the Top Ten. Among his most famous hits are “Town Without Pity”, “(The Man Who Shot) Liberty Valance”, “Twenty Four Hours from Tulsa”, “I’m Gonna Be Strong” and “Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart”. He also wrote the early 1960s hits “Rubber Ball” recorded by Bobby Vee, “Hello Mary Lou” by Ricky Nelson, and “He’s a Rebel” by the Crystals. In 2002, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Vikki Carr had a singing career for more than four decades. Her first single to achieve success was “He’s a Rebel”, in 1962 reached No. 3 in Australia and No. 115 in the United States. Producer Phil Spector heard Carr cutting the song in the studio and immediately recorded a cover version which reached No. 1 in the United States, billed to the Crystals, although this was in fact incorrect as the actual recording artists were The Blossoms. In 1966, Carr toured South Vietnam with actor/comedian Danny Kaye to entertain American troops. The following year her album It Must Be Him was nominated for three Grammy Awards. The title track reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States in 1967, sold more than 1 million copies and received a gold disc. Carr had two other songs make the US Top 40: 1968’s “The Lesson” and 1969’s “With Pen in Hand”. Around this time, Dean Martin called her “the best girl singer in the business”. Carr had 10 singles that made the US pop charts and 13 albums that made the US pop-album charts.

