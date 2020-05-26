MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Blast From The Past: Michael Ball and Michael Flatley

Michael Flatley, Genevieve Rafter Keddy

I started as a volunteer at WLIW TV 21 in 1998. Over the years I went from phone operator during pledges to studio coordinator….overseeing volunteers. Many celebrities come through. In 2002 Michael Ball came for a visit. A lot of his fans came to man the phones and they brought a cake for him…he came in to hang with them in the “community room”….where we were when the show was on and the phones did not ring. He cut the cake and sat and enjoyed it with is lady.

Riverdance and Lord of The Dance creator Michael Flatley at WLIW, circa 2004

