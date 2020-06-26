Blast From The Past: Private Lives With Alan Rickman and Lindsay Duncan

A 2001 London revival of Private Lives starred Alan Rickman and Lindsay Duncan, directed by Howard Davies at the Albery Theatre (subsequently renamed the Noël Coward Theatre). Duncan won the Olivier Award for her performance. The show transfer to Broadway and ran for 127 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2002. It won the Tony Award for Best Revival and Duncan again won for Leading Actress.

