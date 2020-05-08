Blast From The Past The Civil War Tour

BeBe Winans

The Civil War was a musical written by Gregory Boyd and Frank Wildhorn, with lyrics by Jack Murphy and music by Wildhorn. Centering on the American Civil War, the musical numbers portrayed war through Union, Confederate, and slave viewpoints. The musical was nominated for two Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical.

A studio cast album was released in 1999 by Atlantic Records, and included Linda Eder, Maya Angelou, James Garner, Hootie & the Blowfish, Travis Tritt, Dr. John and Betty Buckley. Both a double-disc album was released as “The Complete Work”, and a “highlights” version entitled “The Nashville Sessions”. “The Nashville Sessions” charted on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, eventually peaking at #48.

The musical premiere at the Alley Theatre, Houston, Texas, on September 16, 1998, with musical staging by George Faison and staging by Nick Corley. The cast featured Linda Eder (Hanna Hopes), Keith Byron Kirk (Frederick Douglass), Beth Leavel (Mrs. Lydia Bixby/Violet), Jesse Lenat (Autolycus Fell), Capathia Jenkins (Hope Jackson), Matt Bogart (Pvt. Nathaniel Taylor), and Michael Lanning (Capt. Emmet Lochran).

The musical premiered on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on April 22, 1999 and closed on June 13, 1999, running for 61 performances and 35 previews. Directed by Jerry Zaks with musical staging by Luis Perez, the cast featured Leavel as Mabel/Mrs. Bixby, Kirk as Frederick Douglass, Bogart as Private Sam Taylor, Gilles Chiasson (Corp. William McEwen), Capathia Jenkins (Harriet Jackson), David M. Lutken (Voice of Abraham Lincoln/Corp. Henry Stewart), Irene Molloy (Sarah McEwen), and Leo Burmester as Autolycus Fell.

The musical toured in the United States, starting in January 2000 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The original cast of 28 had been reduced to 15. “Rather than playing individual characters, they all play everyman – a soldier, a wife, a nurse, a girlfriend, a slave.” Stephen Rayne directed, with a cast that included Larry Gatlin alternating with John Schneider and BeBe Winans. I saw it at The Bushnell Theatre, Hartford CT

The Civil War was one of the productions produced at the newly renovated Ford’s Theatre (Washington, D.C.), running from March 27, 2009 through May 24. Directed by Jeff Calhoun, the 16-member cast featured Jarrod Emick, Eleasha Gamble, Michael Lanning and Timothy Shew, with the recorded voice of Hal Holbrook as Lincoln. The production is conceived in a concert setting.

