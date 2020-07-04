MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Blast From The Past: The Last of the Bears

Blast From The Past: The Last of the Bears

Patrick Page with The Green Goblin from Spiderman

The 15th and grand finale edition of Broadway Bears, the annual auction of handmade, one-of-a-kind, theatrically costumed teddy bears, raised a record-setting $198,300 benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. On March 18 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill (237 West 42nd Street) it was the last time to bid on these remarkable collectables.

Grand Hotel
Jeremy Jordon with Newsies Bear

The cumulative fundraising total for the 15 editions raised a remarkable $2,048,427. The previous fund-raising record was $170,000 set in 2002.

Folles
Sunset Boulevard

The top bid for the 2012 auction went to a stunning recreation of Joey from the Tony Award-winning War Horse. Designed by Barak Stribling and Jamie Filippelli and based on the working drawings the Handspring Puppet Theatre used for the Broadway production, the Joey bear came complete with his own bear handlers. Seth Numrich, who starred as ‘Albert’ in the Broadway production, signed the bear and helped lead the live auction bidding to a staggering $20,000 final price tag.

Seth Numrich and the Joey Bear from War Horse
Torch Song Trilogy, Me and My Girl, Candide, Journey’s End and Dreamgirls
Bette Midler’s Clams on The Half Shell Review
How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Li’l Abner
The Big River
Sister Act
George M.
Patrick Page and The Lion King Bear
Justin Sargent and The Rock of Ages Bear

