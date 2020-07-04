Blast From The Past: The Last of the Bears

Patrick Page with The Green Goblin from Spiderman
The 15th and grand finale edition of Broadway Bears, the annual auction of handmade, one-of-a-kind, theatrically costumed teddy bears, raised a record-setting $198,300 benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. On March 18 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill (237 West 42nd Street) it was the last time to bid on these remarkable collectables.
The cumulative fundraising total for the 15 editions raised a remarkable $2,048,427. The previous fund-raising record was $170,000 set in 2002.
The top bid for the 2012 auction went to a stunning recreation of Joey from the Tony Award-winning War Horse. Designed by Barak Stribling and Jamie Filippelli and based on the working drawings the Handspring Puppet Theatre used for the Broadway production, the Joey bear came complete with his own bear handlers. Seth Numrich, who starred as ‘Albert’ in the Broadway production, signed the bear and helped lead the live auction bidding to a staggering $20,000 final price tag.
