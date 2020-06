Tony Orlando was a as a music executive and when he was given the song “Candida”, which everyone turned down he recorded it with Dawn and had the following hits: “Knock Three Times”, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree”, “Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose”, and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You)”.

I got a chance to photograph him when he came to WLIW TV21.