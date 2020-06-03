Blast From The Past: Yanni and Rita Moreno

Yanni and Genevieve Rafter Keddy

From my days at WLIW TV21, Yanni, the Greek composer, keyboardist, pianist, and music producer who received international recognition by producing concerts at historic monuments and by producing videos that were broadcast on public television. His breakthrough concert, Live at the Acropolis, yielded the second best-selling music concert video of all time.

Yanni

Yanni

Yanni

At least sixteen of Yanni’s albums have peaked at No. 1 in Billboard’s “Top New Age Album” category, and two albums (Dare to Dream and In My Time) received Grammy Award nominations.

Yanni, Laura Savini

Yanni

Rita Moreno’s career has spanned over 70 years; among her notable acting work are supporting roles in the musical films Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I and West Side Story, as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children’s television series The Electric Company, and on HBO series Oz.

Rita Moreno and a young fan

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno, Laura Savini, Laura Savini

Moreno is one of the few artists to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She also has been given various lifetime achievement awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno