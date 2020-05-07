Blasts From The past With Stephanie J. Block and Hugh Jackman

In 2004 Stephanie J. Block performed at Birdland while she was currently co-starring as Liza Minnelli opposite Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. She was making her nightclub debut on Monday, August 2 at 8pm. The show’s musical director is Billy Stritch, with direction by Jim Caruso.

