Blessed Rosh Hashanah

Blessed Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah began at sunset on Friday and ends at sunset on Sunday, September 20th. The Jewish New Year is a time of reflection on one’s actions of the past year and sincere repentance for those sins.

Apples or challah bread dipped in honey symbolizes one’s wish for a sweet new year to come. Pomegranate is a wish for blessings in the new year as the seeds of a pomegranate are plentiful. The pomegranate’s 613 seeds also symbolize the 613 “mitzvot,”or commandments, in the Torah.

Some people traditionally eat the head of a fish or a ram to symbolize the “head of the year.” Fish is also eaten because it is a symbol of fertility and abundance.

A new life-force a spiritual energy never before revealed emerges to sustain the world. We are asked to remember God, to pray and make resolutions that better the world. It is said in doing so the entire world will be renewed.

In our personal lives, the range of possibilities is wide open up to achieve things we couldn’t—or wouldn’t, or just didn’t—before. 

Now is the time to connect in ways we haven’t even considered, that seemed too difficult, or out of reach.

On a global scale, for the first time we have Peace in the Middle East. We are a country at war with itself, but globally we are seeing a unity.

May this new year bring everyone a bright and new beginning.

