‘Bling Empire: New York’ Celebrates Premiere with Lavish Big Apple Night

Now this is how you sparkle and shine.

On Jan. 18, Netflix and legendary designer Michael Kors held a special celebration for the launch of ” Bling Empire: New York.”

(L to R: Fernando Garcia, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, Laura Kim, and Prabal Gurung)
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

The House of the Red Pearl at the Tin Building held beautiful guests and swanky stars who gathered together at the luscious soiree.  The show’s cast, along with fashion designers, notable tastemakers and influencers including “The Slaysians” enjoyed Chinese-inspired bites and libations in the intimate restaurant’s speakeasy location created by Jean-Georges.

Notable attendees included: cast members Vika Abbyaeva, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Richard Chang, Deborah Hung, Nam Laks, Tina Leung, Dorothy Wang along with Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Phillip Lim, Peter Som, Jason Wu, Brian Atwood, Alex Wong, and Bing Chen, Chairman & Co-Founder of Gold House.

The show follows a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons – it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be.

The  fantastic new series releases on Netflix on Jan 20.  Check out the trailer here and get ready to get your bling on!

 

 

 

Cover Photo: Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Michael Kors, Deborah Hung, Tina Leung) Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

