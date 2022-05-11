Blue World City Islamabad

Introduction:

Blue World City is a new housing development in Islamabad, Pakistan. It is situated on Chakri Road near M-2 Motorway. It was jointly constructed through Blue Group of Companies, Imperium Group of Companies, and Shan Jian Company.

Blue World City is now one of Islamabad’s most highly rated housing developments. It has earned the respect of investors because of its unique infrastructure and affiliation with international corporations in the prime location of Islamabad. Lahore smart city is also an urban development providing all the modish and luxurious amenities in the prime location of Islamabad.

Blue World City Owners and Developers:

The owners of Blue World City have built a society with all modern amenities. Saad Nazir, the son of the former Deputy Commission Lahore Chaudhary Nazir, is the society’s founder. The Lahore-based firm was a provider of s architectural design and construction services. Blue Group of Companies is one of Pakistan’s top 5 real estate development firms. A well-known Chinese firm, Shan Jian Municipal Engineering Company, provides consulting services to the public. Both companies have reached an agreement to ensure top-quality development.

Blue World City NOC:

The Blue World City No Objection Certificate (NOC) is soon to be approved by the concerned authorities. The residential society is in a fast development phase and is expected to receive approval from Rawalpindi Development Authorities (RDA) and Rawalpindi District Council (RDC).

The construction project is modern in its design and engineering. Initially, there was a belief that the project was not legal since it could not obtain an official NOC through Rawalpindi Development Authority. Rawalpindi Development Authority.

But that’s not the scenario. According to Vide Letter no, the project was allowed to make plans from RDA. RDA/MP&TF/F-PHS-PTR-10/148. dated: 19-02-2019. It is also expected to receive its NOC in the next few days. If you’re seeking to invest in 100% regulated housing societies that are 100% approved, you’ll find that Kingdom Valley Islamabad is the ideal option for you.

Blue World City Location:

Blue World City location is prime as it is situated close to the Chakri Interchange. It is also located near the planned Rawalpindi Ring Road. It has direct access to M-2 Lahore Islamabad Motorway. It is also near New Islamabad International Airport.

Accessibility Points:

Following are some of the convenient accessibility points of the residential society:

Right in front of Chakri Road and Chakri Interchange

13 minutes drive from Chakri M2 Toll Plaza

13 minutes driving time to Chakri Rawalpindi

31 minutes drive New Islamabad Airport Road

32 min drive from Rawalpindi

33 minutes to Islamabad

48 minutes drive N-5 National Highway, Grand Trunk Road

57 min drive from DHA

1 hr, 3 min driving time to Bahria Town

57 minutes drive to Rawat

60 min to Saddar Rawalpindi

13 min drive to Rawalpindi Race Club

29 minutes driving time to Parial Hunting Club

3 min drive to Sihal

Blue World City Master Plan:

Blue World City masterplan is developed by international and national experts. This is an outstanding society thanks to its modern concepts in Urban Town Planning. The city has an extensive system of roads and broad streets.

Construction of the Main Boulevard and the entrance of the society has been completed. The land clearing process is underway. The society has commercial and residential farm plots.

Blue World City Residential Plots:

5 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

Blue World City Farmhouse Plots:

4 Kanal

8 Kanal

12 Kanal

16 Kanal

Blue World City Commercial Plots:

5 Marla

8 Marla

Plots are available by the Overseas Block:

7 Marla

10 Marla

14 Marla

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

Society includes many blocks:

General Block

Overseas Block

Blue Hills Country Farms

Awami Villas

Blue World Economic Zone

Orbital Apartments

Awami Residential Complex

General Block:

This Block provides cost-effective residential options for investors. The Block is built in an attractive location and has top-of-the-line facilities and amenities.

Overseas Block:

Overseas Block Blue World City is specially made for foreign Pakistanis. It was designed by international standards and had modern amenities. Only a few lots are offered in specifically designed and designated blocks. Overseas Block is connected to Chakri Road and the main gate to the society. Therefore, it is popular with foreign investors due to its simple access and unparalleled amenities.

Orbital Apartments:

Orbital Apartments promise to provide an extravagant lifestyle to the residents. These apartments are located in an ideal location and offer stunning views for residents. It has been designed to provide top-quality amenities for the residents.

Many beautiful amenities are added to the area to enhance the view. For instance, the highest horse mascots, the water theme parks, and the large Orbital Avenue are all part of the plan to increase the appeal and value of these residences. In addition, public parks are also planned within the area.

The apartments are very affordable when compared to amenities like:

Luxury high-rise apartments

Special elevators have been adapted for the stunning penthouse

Interiors with themes

Wide Atrium

Indoor swimming pools

Gym

Spa

Supplies for utility with 24/7 service

Blue Hills Country Farms:

The society’s developers have planned the zone to offer a peaceful living space for the residents. The farmhouses are situated near an aquifer, adding to the region’s natural splendor. The developers have devoted the most natural and beautiful region to these farmhouses.

Awami Residential Complex:

Awami Residential Complex is located adjacent to the principal entrance to Blue World City. The area is in high demand and has access to Chakri Road. It’s a residential development that will include duplexes and independent units. Studios, one-bed and 2-bed units are available to investors. Developers have pledged that they will provide all the necessities and amenities that are luxurious and comfortable.

Blue World City Facilities and Amenities:

These are the facilities that are:

Wide-Carpeted Roads:

According to the layout plan of the society, the design of the society has wide and carpeted roads. The main Boulevard that the Society uses is approximately 120 feet. Wide, and those roads that are the primary ones will measure over 80 feet wide.

Medical Facilities:

A 40-bed hospital is in the program to provide medical services for residents. The hospital will be equipped with advanced equipment and highly trained personnel.

Blue World City Mosque:

The Jamia Mosque, a Blue Mosque (Turkey) replica, is part of the plans. Each sector will have its mosque that will be able to serve the people of the community.

Entertainment and Fitness Centres:

The residents in Blue World City will enjoy many entertainment venues in society. A huge water theme park is a part of the plans. Swimming pools and gyms, as well as parks, are included in the plan. Cultural and sports complexes will be part of the community to encourage extracurricular activities. Blue World City has planned to launch a modern cinema. The Society will also create an adventure club, including a range of thrilling activities.

Utility Services:

The supply of gas, water, and electricity will be accessible 24/7. Society will be equipped with an energy plant to ensure a continuous power supply. The utilities are supplied underground.

Security Services:

Society will offer a great security system. The boundary wall surrounds the society, and it is the security of a gated community. Police stations will be part of the community to keep law and order and ensure security.

Waste Disposal System:

Society has created comprehensive waste management and disposal system and a sewerage network to meet the demands of modern society.

Salient Features:

Following are some of the salient features offered in society.

Replica of Blue Mosque (Turkey)

Largest Water Theme Park

Power Plant

Security System

24/7 service for utilities

Waste management

Provision of Water, Gas, and Electricity

Well-developed Roads

Modern Infrastructure

Schools

Health Centers

Online Services

Blue World City Payment Plan:

Blue World City payment plan offers a flexible installment plan with only 10% down. The society offers 3 years, 4 years, and a 5-year installment option to investors of the General Block. An installment plan of 4 years is also available to shareholders from the Overseas Block. A four-year installment plan is offered to Blue Hills Country Farms buyers with a 15% down payment requirement. 1-bed, 2-bed, and studio units are offered in 50 monthly installments. The complete payment plan for each Block is listed below:

General Block Residential Plot Payment Plan Size Total Price Down Payment 40 Monthly Instalments 8 Half-yearly Instalments 5 Marla 1,090,000 99,000 10,901 69,370 8 Marla 1,391,500 126,000 13,915 88,550 10 Marla 1,672,000 152,000 16,720 106,400 1 Kanal 3,100,000 280,000 31,020 197,400 2 Kanal 5,990,000 540,000 59,950 381,500

General Block Commercial Plot Size Total Price Down Payment 40 Monthly Instalments 8 Half Yearly Instalments 5 Marla 6,600,000 600,000 66,000 420,000 8 Marla 8,400,000 640,000 84,000 525,000 Overseas Block Residential Plots Payment Plan Size Total Price 10% Down Payment 5% Confirmation 40 Monthly Instalments 8 Half Yearly Instalments 16 Quarterly Instalments Possession 7 Marla 1,540,000 154,000 77,000 15,400 77,000 77,000 77,000 10 Marla 2,145,000 214,500 107,250 21,450 107,250 107,250 107,250 14 Marla 2,800,000 280,000 140,000 28,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 1 Kanal 3,850,000 385,000 192,500 38,500 192,500 192,500 192,500 2 Kanal 6,160,000 616,000 308,000 61,600 308,000 308,000 308,000

General Block Commercial Plot Size Total Price Down Payment 40 Monthly Instalments 8 Half Yearly Instalments 5 Marla 6,600,000 600,000 66,000 420,000 8 Marla 8,400,000 640,000 84,000 525,000

Overseas Block Commercial Plots Payment Plan Size Total Price 10% Down Payment 5% Confirmation 40 Monthly Instalments 8 Half Yearly Instalments 16 Quarterly Instalments Possession 5 Marla 7,500,000 750,000 375,000 75,000 375,000 375,000 375,000 10 Marla 14,000,000 1,400,000 700,000 140,000 700,000 700,000 700,000

Blue Hills Country Farms (Farmhouses Payment Plan) Size Price Certificate Adjustment Discounted Price Down Payment (15%) 40 Monthly Instalments 8 Half-yearly Instalments 4 Kanal 8,525,000 425,000 8,100,000 1,215,000 86,063 430,313 8 Kanal 15,400,000 500,000 14,900,000 2,235,000 158,313 791,563 12 Kanal 25,575,000 800,000 24,775,000 3,716,250 263,234 1,316,172 16 Kanal 27,500,000 1,500,000 26,000,000 3,900,000 276,250 1,381,250

Awami Residential Complex Payment Plan Apartment Size List Price Certificate Adjustment Discounted Price Down Payment Start-up Construction 50 Monthly Instalments 10 Half Yearly Instalments Studio 1,500,000 300,000 1,200,000 120,000 – 10,800 54,000 1 Bed + Lounge 1,800,000 300,000 1,500,000 150,000 – 13,500 67,500 2 Bed + Lounge 2,200,000 300,000 1,900,000 190,000 – 17,100 85,500 3.5 Marla Duplex Villa 2,700,000 300,000 2,400,000 240,000 120,000 20,400 102,000 3 Marla Single Storey Villa 2,500,000 300,000 2,200,000 220,000 120,000 18,700 93,500

Why Invest In Blue World City?

Based on the opinions of real estate professionals, this is one of the most cost-effective housing developments for residents from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The project’s residential component has the potential to generate an impressive investment return for investors. Many people in the real estate industry are raving about this community because it is surrounded by beautiful scenery and can provide a lavish lifestyle away from the city’s bustle.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs):

Below are the frequently asked questions about Blue World City as follows:

Q1: How do I find out about it? NOC Status for Blue World City?

District Council approves Blue World City. District Council.

Q2: Who are the creators of Blue World City?

Blue World City is controlled by Saad Nazir, the son of former Deputy Commissioner Lahore. In addition, the Blue Group of Companies is the company that developed society. Contrary to this, a Chinese engineering firm is offering consulting services.

Q3: What are the dimensions of plots available within Blue World City?

Blue World City provides a range of commercial and residential plots. Five Marla and 8 Marla, 10 Marla and 1 Kanal, and two Kanal residential plots. Commercial plots of 5 and 8 Marla are also available within the society.

Blue World City Islamabad is a highly ranked project of Islamabad, created by the Blue Group of Companies. The housing society is soon to be approved by RDA. The developers have created a luxurious and comfortable environment for the residents to enjoy a quality of living.

Its unique features, prime location, breathtaking view, international themed restaurants, and complexes attract many overseas investors. The residential society will be a solid and fruitful investment for its buyers in the coming years. Al Noor Orchard and Nova city are some other prominent societies providing their buyers and fruitful and beneficial investment opportunity.