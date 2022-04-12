Blue World City, a rare and beautiful pearl in Islamabad is known as Blue World City. About 1 in 10,000 oysters will contain a pearl. The pearl we have been working on has already been discovered. It is today’s most distinguished housing society. It is located in Islamabad and offers a luxurious, modern lifestyle to its residents.

Developers Owner

Blue World City Islamabad is owned and developed by the Blue Group of Companies. The lodging society is owned by Saad Nazir, son of Chaudhry Nair, ex-Deputy Commissioner Lahore. The Blue Group of Companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shan Jian Municipal Engineering Company to ensure high-quality development. It is a China-based company and is internationally recognised.

Company Information

The Blue Group of Companies has a diverse range of businesses, including the following:

Blue Bricks

Blue Properties

Blue Palms

Blue Technologies

WPZ

Blue Media

Mart Blue

Brands Square

Art immix

BGC offers a variety of services, including:

Constructing homes

Marketing, development, and building

Brick design

Support IT and industrial printing

Saad Nazir is a veteran of housing projects and business ventures such as the PIA cooperative Society, Blue Town Sapphire Centre Park Lahore Blue Mart, Blue Technologies, and Blue Technologies. Blue World City Islamabad, a brand-new residential project by BGC is state-of-the-art.

In 1989, the blue group of companies was founded in Lahore. The company initially offered construction and architectural design services. They were well-received by clients and respected investors in the sector. The company quickly established a reputation for being trustworthy and competent, which has earned it international recognition. The company is now one of the country’s top real estate developers. In addition to its existing facilities, the organization also has a retail operation. The blue group has a number of clothing brands and convenience stores under its belt. It is one of Pakistan’s largest corporations.

Launching Event Blue World City

Many Chinese guests and investors were invited to the Blue World City launching event. Dragana Ostic, Professor of International Relations at Jiangsu University (China) and Jennifer Fan Du, Investment Manager were two of the most prominent speakers. Saad Nazir, the owner of Blue World City gave an opening speech. “We came here with the expectation of fulfilling our promise to involve foreign and local investors for the country’s benefit. This session of the BWC Project Initiation Session serves to inform you that there is a foundation for a modernized residential/commercial hub and it only gets better.

Master Plan

Blue World City Islamabad masterplan is a flawless, well-designed plan. It was created with the help of international and national experts who used the most current principles of urban planning.

Moza

“Sehal” is the name of the blue world village named after the moza.

Size of Roads

Blue World City’s attractive feature is its wide network of asphalt roads that connect all parts of the community. The Main Boulevard will measure 120ft in width and have main roads measuring 80ft. Streets will measure 40ft.

Blue City Islamabad Location

Blue World City Islamabad lies between the Thalyian-Chakri interchanges. Blue World City is located close to the CPEC Road Motorway M-2. The New Islamabad International Airport can be found on the right side.

Access Points

The main access points to the Housing Society are The Rawalpindi Ring Road (M-2), Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, and Chakri Road. After completion, the Rawalpindi Ring Road will also lead to it.

Planning Permission & Noc

Blue World City is currently a legally recognized housing program. 532/10/DC stands for a letter number. The government and the Rawalpindi Development Authority have reached an agreement regarding the long-awaited Blue World City license. The district council approves Blue World City, despite the fact most housing developments are approved under RDA.

Project Info

The land was purchased at a cost of 5000 Kanal. It is divided into 4 phases, each with additional plots and blocks. These blocks will be:

Residential Block

Commercial Block

Overseas Block

Blue Hills Farm Houses

Awami Complex Villas

Phases A and B are currently in development.

The society currently offers:

5 marla 8 marla 10 marla 1 kanal, 2 kanal residential lots

Farmhouses with 4 and 8 Kanal

Commercial plots of 5 and 8 marla

Blue City Overseas Block

The excitement surrounding the launch of the Overseas Block is intensified. It was carefully designed to benefit Overseas Pakistanis, who enjoy luxury amenities and a high standard of living. The number of residential and commercial plots offered within this block is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis.

Distinctive Features

Gate Community

Identified Gate Entry Systems

24 Hours CCTV Security

A short drive from the M-2 Motorway

24-hour Health Services with Ambulances

Guest Waiting Area

E-Tag system

Nearness to New Islamabad Airport

Overseas Lagoon Club

Mosques

Parks & Jogging Track

Play Area Mini Golf Club

Restaurants

Green Service Area

Blue Mart Department Store Chain

A 20% down payment is required to reserve the property. The remaining amount can be paid in 48 monthly or 16 quarterly installments.

Bluehills Country Farms

The monotony of a dull day can tire the mind. One longs to return to a peaceful place at the end the day. Where the beauty of nature can still be appreciated and where one can regain his energy. The tranquility of the wild makes one feel at home. Book your Blue World City farmhouse to live in luxury.

Farmhouses

Blue Hills Country Farms Islamabad will offer a living experience that is exemplary in peace, quiet and restfulness. It is an ideal blend of exquisite grandeur, skilled engineering and utter marvellousness.

Location

Blue Hills Country Farms is located in the most tranquil area of the society with a beautiful water stream nearby. It is a peaceful, serene environment that allows you to live a life of peace and tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The four blocks that contain commercial plots are the General Block and Executive Block. They are also called Overseas Block I, Overseas Block II, and Overseas Block III.

Why book a Farm House?

Did you draw a house next to a stream, grass, or tree as a child? Many of us have done this. You can live the dream you have envisioned on a blank paper or in your mind by booking a Country House.

You can rent a farmhouse to host large family events or just for your privacy. These farmhouses can be rented at a lower cost than other housing societies and are available with easy installment plans.

To build your farmhouse, you can rent 4 or 8 Kanal plots from the Blue World City.

Awami Complex

Awami Complex caters to those with tight budgets and offers affordable villas for quality residents in Islamabad or Rawalpindi. Awami Complex offers apartments and villas that are crafted with exceptional architectural designs. This allows for a more relaxing and enjoyable lifestyle.

Residential Complex

This stunning complex is located parallel to the Blue World City, with direct access from Chakri Road. It is also near the New Islamabad International Airport.

It can be reached via a designated interchange directly from the Motorway. It is adjacent to Main Boulevard. It is also adjacent to the Main Boulevard.

Residential Apartment

The following categories of apartments are available in Awami Complex:

375 sq. ft. 1 Bed Studio Apartment

550 sq. 1 Bed Family Apartment, 550 sq.

830 sq. 830 sq.

Duplex Villas

The duplex villas are available in three categories:

675 sq. ft. Ground Floor

675 sq. 675 sq.

675 sq. 675 sq.

You can choose from a variety of sizes for your units, including duplex Villas or flats. All of these units have the same unique design and character. The promotion also includes single and family units, parks and common areas, as well as offices.

Payment Plans

BWC Payment Plan 3 Marla Residential Plot:

BWC Payment Plan General Block:

BWC Payment Plan Overseas Block:

Blue World City Waterfront Block Payment Plan:

Blue World City Executive Block Payment Plan:

Note: The Executive plots are not available currently.

BWC Payment Plan Blue Hills Farmhouses:

BWC Payment Plan Awami Residential Complex:

Blue World City Overseas Executive Block Payment Plan:

The down payment for the Overseas Executive Block plots is PKR 748,500. The plots are available on easy 12 monthly Installments. The payment plan of Overseas Executive Block is as follows:

Executive block

Blue Group of Companies recently launched Executive Block. These words describe the Executive block as enchanting, alluring, and implausible. Although the payment plan is not yet revealed, the location has been. Blue World City’s captivating amenities, riveting infrastructure and exhilarating features will make The Executive Block a great choice. Residents can easily access the huge ventures of both cities because the society is located in the region between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Waterfront Block

Blue World City Waterfront Block features a floating restaurant, stunning waterfalls, a water sports club and a walking trail that will take you on a journey of bliss. Blue Group Of Companies’ founder, Mr. Saad Nazar, has hired skilled developers to create the Masterplan that features universally-standard amenities and facilities. Blue World City Waterfront Block is a stunning example of luxury, elegance, and excess.

Why Blue World City?

This low-income housing society will change Pakistan’s perception of low-class housing. Blue Word City provides residents with a safe environment and encourages those on a budget to invest in the society. It also offers elite amenities and prime location. We have compiled a list of the benefits that will make it easy for you to book a plot in this community.

Convenience and High Affordability

Blue World City is comparable to Taj Residencia or Park View City. The prices are reasonable and easy to manage. This is a great option for those with lower incomes who want to provide luxury accommodation for their families.

Chinese Architecture

Over the years, China-Pakistan has enjoyed a blossoming friendship. This project will be a testament to the strength of that bond. To build the infrastructure of the lodging society, we will use Chinese architecture and techniques. Chinese architecture will influence the society’s architectural design and master plan.

Long-Term Investment Opportunities

You must think about the long-term consequences of investing in a project. Blue World City is a great venture. You can get a place in one of the best lodging societies with many world-class amenities at the most affordable market price. It is a rich pouch full of opportunities you have awaited.

Proposing Modern Services & Amenities

Residents will have access to uninterrupted water, gas, and electricity. They also have 24/7 access to medical care. Shopping arcades, restaurants and cinemas will be part of the commercial centers. Blue World City will also host Pakistan’s first international water park. It will feature water slides, wave pools and water rides.

Blue World City Islamabad, a remarkable pearl of a hotel society, offers international standards features. The Overseas Block was specifically designed to meet the needs of Overseas Pakistanis. Blue World City Islamabad houses a range of international-standard features. The Overseas Block is designed with the Pakistanis in mind.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy Instalment plan

Blue world city is a flexible plan that allows investors to choose from a variety of plot sizes and types. It is a great place to save your money.

Return On Investment (ROI)

Blue World is a place where you can live a life of luxury in an environment that combines technology and tranquility. It will be a rewarding experience.

Economic and Social Success

Blue World is located at a favorable distance from the CPEC Route. The CPEC Project will see a significant increase in the number of Chinese workers moving to Pakistan over the next few years.

One block is reserved for Chinese residents. The lodging society will host more than 10,000 Chinese workers as it will also develop this housing project.

This project will not only bring Pakistanis closer to Chinese, but it will also improve the economic and social conditions in both countries.

Copy of the Blue Mosque

The Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, is an architectural masterpiece of classical Muslim architecture in Istanbul, Turkey. It is revered worldwide by Muslims. It will be reconstructed in the Blue World City to match the theme of the lodging community. It will be the next landmark to be built after the Faisal Moque.

Cons

Distance to the Capital:

Some may find the Blue City too far from Islamabad. Sky Marketing clients who want to get away from the city, recommend this lodging society.