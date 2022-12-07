Bob Anderson Bringing Back Frank Sinatra

Musical legends have this to say about Bob Anderson:

“Vocally, the most accurate impressionist I’ve ever heard. but he also has his own great sound” Sammy Davis

“Bob gets some of the best reviews I have ever read” “Astonishing…he is the best” Merv Griffin

“As fine a talent as there is in the business” Tony Bennett

Bob Anderson will be playing one-night-only in One More For The Road A Frank Sinatra Reenactment Concert

happening this Sunday December 11th at Bergen Pac, Englewood, NJ. T2C got together with Bob to learn more about this musical artist.

Bob’s story of how he got started and the legends he knows, knew and worked with is fascinating.

There are still a few tickets left to watch this marvelous performer in concert. Join Marya Coburn, who worked and dated Frank Sinatra and I to celebrate Frank Sinatra and his music.

Video by Magda Katz