Music

Bobbie Gentry is Back “The Girl From Chickasaw County: Highlights From The Capitol Masters”

As a child I was in love with Bobbie Gentry’s sultry sound and learned a lot about harmony from her. The release of 2018’s The Girl From Chickasaw County box set, Gentry’s seven studio albums revealed an extraordinary body of work that merged Americana, soul, country, chamber-pop, bayou funk, jazz, folk and psychedelia across recordings that possessed incredible musical ambition. And that doesn’t even touch on the quality of songwriting that lay within.

The box set was a huge global success, earning a Grammy nomination. There were 5-star reviews, magazine covers, in-depth appraisals of Bobbie Gentry’s work. After three represses, the box set became a collector’s item, but continued consumer demand from an audience either discovering or revisiting Gentry’s music now leads us to the August 5th release of The Girl From Chickasaw County: Highlights From The Capitol Masters. 

Pre-order here: https://bobbiegentry.lnk.to/TheGirlFromChickasawCountyPR

Highlights From The Capitol Masters reprises the specially commissioned box set cover illustration by David Downton and the artwork also includes many of the rare and unseen photos included in the 8CD collection.


Bobbie Gentry’s career blazed brightly for a few short years, but only now is the full extent of her artistry coming into focus. The mystery of her disappearance detracts from her narrative as a self-made woman who strove for financial and creative independence. When we think of empowered female stars we think of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Madonna, or even Dolly Parton, but before all of them there came the girl from Chickasaw County. This impeccably curated new set reminds us once again just how special an artist she was.


http://bobbiegentry.org.uk

