MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Bobby Kennedy, Billy Joel, and Carole King on Broadway On Demand

Bobby Kennedy, Billy Joel, and Carole King on Broadway On Demand

Broadway On Demand, the theater-focused streaming platform, is proud to present several one-person events this month, as part of its “One-Person Powerhouse” theme, including the solo show Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade (January 15 – 31) and the documentary series Billy Joel: Last Play at Shea (January 22) and Carole King: Natural Woman (January 29). 

The solo play Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying run for President in 1968. Follow Bobby from his announcement to entering the race to his last speech at the Ambassador Hotel. The play combines many of his famous speeches, as well as his private apprehensions and some of the more personal moments of his exhilarating campaign. 

Written and performed by David Arrow, Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade is directed by Eric Nightengale with a creative team that includes Scenic Design by James Morgan, Lighting Design by Miriam Nilofa Crowe, Sound Design by Ben Scheff, Projection Design by Kathrine R. Mitchell, Director of Photography Diego Cordero, Video Editor Quintin Harris, Audio Engineer Colin Barry-Jester, Production Stage Manager Denise Yaney. General Management by LDK Productions and is produced by Lisa Dozier King and To Seek a Newer World Productions.  

The Last Play at Shea chronicles the intersecting histories of the landmark Shea Stadium and the legendary performer Billy Joel. Narrated by Alec Baldwin, this documentary special includes interviews with Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Roger Daltrey and Don Henley. Directed by Paul Crowder, The Last Play at Shea is written by Mark Monroe and produced by Steve Cohen and Nigel Sinclair. 

Carole King: Natural Woman is a celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter’s life and career from 1960’s New York to the music mecca of 70’s Los Angeles to the present. Carole King joins collaborators and family in new interviews, while rare home movies, performances and photos complete the tapestry. Featuring Carole Kingherself, this documentary is directed by George Scott and Produced by Celia Moor.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 12, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Remembering Elvis Presley

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2021
Read More

Remembering David Bowie

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2021
Read More

Films to Watch – Gotham Awards Best International Feature Nominee ‘Identifying Features’

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #38- Current Production Status with Audition Tips

Bob BlumeJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 7

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 6, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2021
Read More