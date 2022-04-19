Boost Mobile What You Need To Know

Do you have Boost Mobile and are you having problems? On February 11, 2022 every time I tried to make a phone call, I received a 7 minute message telling me I had to switch my sim card. It was so annoying that I ended up that same day going to the Boost Mobil store. I was forced to get a 5G sim card, which in all honesty I am not a fan of the 5G network, so I was really not happy. All of a sudden, I had no phone calls, I could barely make phone calls. Most of the time my phone said call failed. Anyone who called me either got call failed or when they got me they can barely hear me as I cut out or sounded underwater and I could not hear them. On Valentine’s Day and then the 16th, my birthday, no calls, no texts and no greetings. I thought my friends and family had forgotten me. This continued for days. I could not get help. I called Boost on another phone, but they would hang up before I got to a person. On the day I finally got a person I spent several hours (6) reconfiguring my phone to not solve the problem. I have NO bars or at the most 1 bar.

On the 22nd with basically no phone for 11 days. I was told by the boost technician I would not have service for 48-72 hours at the most, due to the fact the 5G towers are not configured where I live. However, since this started the 5G towers are still not configured nor will they be for a while. At least 2023. Another part of the equation was that though I moved they still had my old address. I found all of this is unacceptable, so I went to the BBB.

It turns out that Boost, who was previously owned and operated by Sprint changed ownership. Following the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, Boost is now owned by Dish. However, Dish never told their Boost customers that service may not work, as they have been in a fight with T-Mobile over the shut-down of their towers. Where I live is one of those areas, but I did not find out until months laster, after I thought I solved things.

According to the internet, the Boost Mobile’s shutdown, was scheduled for January 1, 2022 and is leaving millions of Boost Mobile customers with phones that will not work with T-4G Mobile’s and 5G networks. I was told by both the Boost store and the representative I was working with if I changed for my i-phone 11 Pro Max to a compatible 5G phone this problem would be most likely solved. I bit the bullet and traded in my phone, which I loved for a i-phone 13 Pro. Even then however problems ensued. Turns out Boost Mobile is the only carrier where you have to go to the Boost store and switch out the sim card. Until then you have NO service. No one told me this. I had a celebrity interview lined up and I lost it, due to no phone service. I was to review a show on-line, but the link was on my phone and I needed to be picked up, but again no phone. I went to the Boost store after the first glitch, but their computer was doing a Boost upgrade. That was at 2pm. I went back at 6pm and still could not be helped. I returned the next day and it took two sim cards for the phone to work. They also upgraded the phone and messed with other apps. Viola the phone worked, until I got home and all the same problems happened all calls failed or when I got a person they could not hear me, nor I them.

Today I asked people whose phones work, who their carriers are and the ones who had Boost all had/have the same problems or have left for other networks.

I worked with the Dish representative, who was very cordial and nice, but again I wasn’t told the entire truth. Dish can not or will not work in my area, I needed to switch carriers. I lost over $400 because I was not told this. In lost jobs I lost another $550 for the pay of those jobs and I was charged for 2 months of NO service. Even after I cancelled my service I had over a $100 in my account and that still has not been returned.

I NEVER wanted 5G, but was forced. I have lost jobs, had people think I was dead, been yelled at for not leaving this company and have literally been in Hell. I am a longtime paying customer and until this glitch was quite satisfied. I like smaller companies and dislike the conglomerates that are taking away our freedom of choice. I looked forward to solving this problem, but it seems I can not with Boost/Dish.

I have asked for my money back and for what I have lost and if this can not be done peacefully I will go to small claims court for that.

I feel sorry for Dish, but letter’s explaining what happened would have gone a long way and telling customers like me as much as they want to they can’t solve the problem.

If you are having this problem contact me as I am planning a class action law suit. People need to be told the truth and we are not.