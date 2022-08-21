Boz Scaggs Brings Rhythm, Blues and Jazz to Morristown Performing Arts Center

William Royce “Boz” Scaggs was born in Canton, Ohio and lived most of his young life in Plano, Texas. He was an early band mate of Steve Miller in the Ardells and The Steve Miller Band. He began a solo career in 1969. In 1976 his breakthrough album “Silk Degrees” peaked at number two and produced hit songs like ” Lido Shuffle” and ” Lowdown “. Scaggs produced two more platinum albums in “Down Two Then Left” and “Middle Man”. Scaggs took a recording hiatus through the 1980s, he returned to recording and touring in 1988.

At 78 years old, Boz Scaggs defies time. Last night at the Morristown Performing Arts Center it was Boz Scaggs front and center. With different backing musicians then when I last saw him in 2019, Scaggs was on his game; his voice range was sensational.

Opening with “What Can I Say” under purple lighting, Scaggs delivered a brilliant opening statement. The evenings second song Jo Jo was and is a popular song amongst the audience.

Boz Scaggs with his still incredible voice is an artist that is as meaningful today as he was back at the height of his career. Under purple, cool blue, white and orange lighting, one got the feeling last night at times that they were in New Orleans or Greenwich Village in a Jazz club; or back in time in Mississippi at a Rhythm and Blues club.

For one hour and forty- five minutes Boz Scaggs gave a timeless performance proving that he can still perform at the highest musical level. His band too was deft in backing this musical genius. From his tried and true commercial songs, to lesser known gems, Boz Scaggs is still one of the great Jazz and rhythm and blues performers of our time.