Breaking News: Police Have Been Defunded of a Million Dollars

The budget that had the police keeping my block safe, will now be transferred to the department’s school safety and crossing guard functions. The New York City Council passed the city’s $88.1 billion budget by 32-17 just after midnight, slashing NYPD spending by $1 billion.

The 1,163 cadets set to become members of the NYPD in July, now, do not have a job.

As of June 16th, murder, burglary and grand larceny auto theft have spiked in New York City. There have been 58 murders in the last seven days and and 394 shootings in the past 28 days. Tonight the NYPD confirmed that shots were fired at 44th & 9th and it’s not even the 4th of July weekend.

Mayor de Blasio stated “It won’t be easy. We’re asking a lot of the NYPD, but the NYPD is up to the mission. I don’t have a doubt in my mind. They will find a way to be more effective and efficient, they have for years, and they will keep us safe.” This comes from a man the police are not exactly fond of.

The cuts from the police will go to city youth centers ($450 million to recreation centers, education and NYC Housing Authority.

Also cut was the city’s Fair Fares program, which helped make mass transit more affordable to those less financially secure. Tens of thousands rely on mass transit to afford to get to jobs, school and work.

The budget calls for the expansion of NYC Care ($37.5 million) in an effort to guarantee healthcare in every borough. The budget will also allocate $113 million for specialized COVID-19 clinics and $450 million for GetFoodNYC to ensure no New Yorker goes hungry, along with more than $33 million to fight food insecurity.

Schools were protected and nearly $116 million was saved for the summer youth employment program, which the mayor says will give 100,000 young people work. Another $8.6 million went to housing programs.