Brenda Braxton and Bebe Neuwirth at The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway’s “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show “Stars Tonight!” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
The evening, which combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews, will welcome Emmy and Tony Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth as the first special guest. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton weaves stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe’s Café, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Cats. The show, which features musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone, is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster.
Brenda Braxton is a native New Yorker and a graduate of the High School for the Performing Arts. She was featured on Broadway in Smokey Joe’s Café, where she was nominated for a Tony Award and the recipient of the NAACP Theater Award, Chicago’s Jefferson Award and Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2003 she joined the Broadway cast of Chicago in the starring role of Velma Kelly, opposite Bebe Neuwirth, Rita Wilson and Usher. A few of her other Broadway credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond, and the original production of Dreamgirls. Her TV credits include “Nurse Jackie,” “Smash” and, most recently, law partner Madeline on “The Good Fight.”
She founded the not-for-profit organization Leading Ladies Just for Teens (LLJFT), which leads seminars geared toward empowering young girls. For her work with LLJFT, she received the Dr. Martin Luther King “Living the Dream” Award from New York’s Governor Pataki, the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women, and the Community Service Award given by the National Association of Negro Business Women. Her first book, The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette, helps new artists navigate through their life behind the scenes in theater.
Brenda Braxton will host “Stars Tonight!” at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $25-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. There is no food or beverage minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
Chelsea Table + Stage Brings Back Eva Noblezada
Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Her new show “Let’s Go to the Movies” is a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history. Tickets are $49-$129, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell’s musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre – is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including “Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical.”
Eva Noblezada debuted on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh’s epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon in 2017. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role. Previously she starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for “Best Actress in a Musical.” She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.
Noblezada made her film debut in Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga for Sony Pictures in 2019, then followed up with a role in Easter Sunday from Universal Pictures in 2022, opposite Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Audible Theater presented Noblezada’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year.
Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard at The Cutting Room
Actor Al Sapienza may look familiar having performed on many hit TV shows. He played Mikey Palmice on “The Sopranos,” Marty Spinella on “House of Cards” and many numerous other roles on top rated TV shows.
The pair joined musical forces touring the country with their dynamic show. This past Saturday night the duo played The Cutting Room in New York City,.
Melissa Errico Brings Film Noir Back With A Passion
Melissa Errico brings her love for film noir and her new show A Noir Romance, to Birdland just in time for Valentine’s Day. We all found ways to cope during the COVID-19 lockdown, Melissa created an album called Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project. Singing numbers from her album, she leads us down the rabbit hole to a darker side where crime, mystery, passion, romance, the exotic and the cruel inhabit. She does this while looking stunningly in the moment.
Starting out Ms. Errico brings a wonderful 1948 song “It Was Written in the Stars” back to life. Harold Arlen and Leo Robin never sounded so good.
Next on the pathway to noir was the 1946 “Angel Eyes” with music by Matt Dennis and lyrics by Earl Brent. The song was actually introduced in the 1953 film Jennifer, but Ms. Errico brings to mind a dark haired Veronica Lake.
In keeping with tradition, there were two shows I thought would be included and they were. First the sultry “With Every Breath I Take” from the Cy Coleman/David Zippel musical City of Angels. Errico was the consummate femme fatale with her hair in curls and a glittering black skin tight gown.
The 1948 song “Haunted Heart” by Schwartz and Dietz from the musical revue Inside. U.S.A. brought out the lush arrangements of the era.
The Raksin and Mercer song “Laura” is still as haunting as it was in 1945.
“The Bad and the Beautiful Music” by David Raksin and Dory Langdon Previn from the film of the same name. Channeling the siren’s of the time Ms. Errico had some highly witty patter to go with each of the numbers.
The second show I expected to hear from was the film Dick Tracy. Stephen Sondheim’s “Sooner or Later” and Ms. Errico was a seductive vamp.
The 1952 song “Checkin’ My Heart” gave us music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Leo Robin from the film Just for You. Here the women of the day could be anything from reporters, to dames, to femme fatale’s and Ms. Errico embodies them all.
“On Vit, On Aime” was the world premiere of a modern theatrical noir song 2021 by Peter Foley and Adam Gopnik and Ms. Errico’s storytelling was hypnotizing.
Swooning to the intricate melody “Amour, Amour” was als0 a world premiere in English 2021 with Melissa’s mentor Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams from the 1970 film Peau d’Ane.
“Farewell, My Lovely” was another world premiere in 2021 based on “Marlowe’s Theme” from the 1975 film of the same name.
I’ve always loved the song “The Gentleman is a Dope” by Rodgers and Hammerstein from the show Allegro.
Oscar Levant and Edward Heyman’s “Blame It On My Youth” had Melissa showing her vulnerable side.
Tedd Firth’s arrangements and piano playing always add to any singer he works with, but he and Ms. Errico are seamless. Adding to the excitement were Eric Halvorsen on drums, David Finck on bass, Russ Malone on guitar and the exquisite David Mann on sax. Russ and David both had chances to show what phenomenal musicians they are.
“Shadows and Light” was another world premiere in 2021 by David Shire and Adam Gopnik and was inspired by text from Gopnik’s 2006 book Through the Children’s Gate. I actually really loved this selection.
For her encore 1948’s “Again” by Lionel Newman and Dorcas Cochran from the film Roadhouse, made us feel we would journey down this road again, if not personally by listening to the CD Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project.
**Note to all who go, no two nights are the same as there are alternate songs for many of the selections. This is a show definitely worth seeing and going down the rabbit hole for. Expect to be just as enamored of Film Noir as the delightful Melissa Errico.
A Noir Romance at Birdland 2/12 7pm and 9:30pm, 2/13 8:30pm and 2/14 5:30pm and 8:30pm.
