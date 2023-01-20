Brenda Vaccaro In Conversation With Gus Rosendale and More About The Lambs

Join for Award Winners Night at The Lambs. Limit 2 tickets per reservation due to limited seating and you Must RSVP as walk-ins will not be permitted. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/439303698187

The Lambs® is America’s First Professional Theatrical Club, established in New York in 1874, with a non public restaurant for members. As a social club, The Lambs nurtures those active in the arts, as well as those who are supporters of the arts, by providing fellowship, activities and a clubhouse for its members. The Lambs was established Christmas week of 1874, and incorporated on May 9, 1877. Their remarkable 149-year history has lead to shows getting produced spawning ground of plays, friendships and partnerships. Mark Twain Tonight (with Hal Holbrook) and Stalag 17 were first performed at The Lambs prior to national success. Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe met at the Club and teamed to make theatrical history, often trying works-in-progress on their fellow Lambs.

The Lambs were involved in the formation of The Actors’ Fund of America, ASCAP, Actors’ Equity, the Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA.

Since its founding, there have been more than 6,700 Lambs, including such greats as Fred Astaire, Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, W.C. Fields, Will Rogers, Cornelia Otis Skinner, John Philip Sousa, Spencer Tracy, and thousands more. View the roster of present and past members.

One of the perks of membership is staying in one of the fabulous rooms in the club. You get a discount making a place to stay right in the heart of Manhattan reasonable. The rooms are comfortable and the bed one if the most comfortable I have slept on. Best yet check out is noon.

If you are interested in membership, request an application here. Another convent perk is free use of the rooms for readings, filming interviews and just hanging out in the city.