Brendan Fraser and Christina Applegate Lead Virtual Table Read of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Benefitting The Ed Asner Family Center

In partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, relive the classic holiday tale of “It’s a Wonderful Life” this Sunday December 11, 2022 with a star studded cast including Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Chelsea Darnell, Ben Mankiewicz, James Cromwell, Sue Ann Pien and host Tom Bergeron alongside the event’s honorees Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Additionally, social director of TEAFC, Chelsea Darnell will play a narrator alongside autistic actors Dwayne Cox, Max Gadson, Spencer Harte, Lucas Salusky and Hannah Schindler. Victor Nelli (TV’s “Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine Nine”) return for a third year as director.



The event will also include a musical performance from Jennifer Hudson, a silent auction and live Q&A after the reading. To purchase tickets, visit: http://teafc.org/wonderful.

Tickets are available starting at $29.99.



For more information, visit http://teafc.org/wonderful