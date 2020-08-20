Brian C. Jensen Shares the Best Brainstorming Ideas for Small Businesses

Are you planning on kick-starting a small business but have a dearth of ideas? If so, you should try brainstorming. Businesses don’t happen overnight. You need to put time and effort into thinking of possible business ideas and open yourself up to different opportunities. Start your quest for a drop-dead idea to help set up your new business.

According to an article published in entrepreneur.com, numerous people around the world have contemplated their hobbies and turned them into successful businesses. For example, if you love to cook, you can start a food delivery business from the comfort of your home. This article covers some of the best brainstorming ideas to start a small business.

Brian C. Jensen on mind mapping

These days, you can find multiple online programs to help you find new business ideas. One way is simply taking a pen and a piece of paper and writing down possible ideas. Start with a word, question, or problem, and then use lines that stem from the topic, which should be key business ideas. Write a word on every line and include ideas that set off new concepts or thoughts. You can use this mind mapping process whenever you want to brainstorm ideas for your business. Just letting the ideas flow.

Idea funnel

You can start with a generic idea and then zero-in on a single sentence, thought, or notion. If you can draw, this will look like an inverted triangle or funnel, according to Brian C. Jensen. There are a series of steps to follow that includes:

Write the ideas

Zero-in on the ideas

Make the ideas clearer

Write about facts supporting the idea

Derive at a single-sentence concept

A perfect example of this could be a restaurant, fast-food delivery business, a vegan food restaurant, or a small restaurant serving only breakfast items, lunch, or lunch for people on the go.

Three skills and three hobbies

This brainstorming technique is both effective and fun. Start by penning down three skills and hobbies. You can create a table to list the three skills and hobbies. You then focus on the ideas you can develop further, depending on your skills and hobbies listed in the table you created.

As an example, your hobbies could be cooking, yoga, and gardening and your skills include communication, business insight, and organization. Based on these skills and hobbies, you can start online yoga classes, food delivery business, or a flower delivery service. If you love teaching, you could look into starting a coaching center for students. If you think simply using your interests, you can have tons of small business ideas. ‘

With your organizational skills, business insight, and communication skills, you can start a small business to earn a living.

Keep these ideas in mind if you are planning to start your own small business. Feel free to use other ideas as well. The key takeaway is that brainstorming helps you succeed.