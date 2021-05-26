Bright Artful Days with Visual Creative Director Jonathan Rosen

The art world continues to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic. Helping paint the pathway to brighter days are individuals like New York City visual artist and creative director, Jonathan Rosen.

Most recently he is collaborating with art exhibition space W1 Curates this month. Known for his language-based and experiential art, Rosen is installing a dynamic show on W1 Curate’s state-of-the-art, 36 screen 3-story LED facade in the heart of London’s Oxford Street. From 24th May till 6th June, his iconic pieces titled, I WANT, BIG, DROP and FAMOUS continue his career exploration of human possibility and desire, this time with an emphasis on our universal need to be seen, to be successful, and for many, to be a star. With 65% of Gen Z aspiring to be famous, the artist reflects on society’s current drives, created and fueled by social media and technology. Following the London installation, Jonathan will launch his first NFT collection on the Nasdaq Marquee in Times Square, New York in June.

Rosen’s previous works include mixed-media collage and interactive digital technologies to examine our language’s ability to “create, question, imagine, empower, divide and destroy”. Using words and everyday objects in the form of mirror and collage, his projects act as a self-discovery tool to unlock the subconscious, making dreams accessible and attainable. His work has been showcased at museums worldwide, with exhibitions for brands, including Bloomingdales, 29ROOMS by Refinery29 and at Super Bowl Miami with exhibits, PLAY by GQ Sport and BE by Pandora Live and music artists, Lizzo and Harry Styles. Jonathan’s NFT collection on the Nasdaq Marquee will culminate with a special online auction.

The collaboration with W1 Curates will display Rosen’s work to the capital as London lockdown restrictions lift. Made up of over 33 million led bulbs forming a 8k permanent art platform, W1 Curates are dedicated to making the high street an extraordinary experience. They believe that masterpieces should be for everyone, not just the privileged few, and are here to change that by bringing powerful art to the people. At the heart of London’s iconic Oxford Street, they have transformed the exterior of the Flannels London Flagship store into an extraordinary public exhibition. Using state-of-the-art technology, they exhibit the best art with digital prowess and unmissable innovation. W1 Curates are proud to be showcasing works from some of the most innovative artists from around the world including David Lachapelle, David Bailey and Michael Craig-Martin. They also continue to support NGOs and charities, raising money through artist collaborations for the NHS, Black Lives Matter and other important organizations and movements.

“I’m honored to continue my career exploration of human possibility and desire on one of the biggest screens in London,” said Jonathan Rosen. “As I’ve always embraced digital technologies in my work, the NFT space allows me to push deeper into our digital experience. And now, as we renew our connection with the outside world, W1 Curates is the ideal platform for reaching people. To shed light on our desires in an electrifying, future-forward way behind this growing NFT space and technologies. With London reopening following lockdown, I’m thrilled to show the capital and any international visitors a new vision of the world.”

“We are excited to share Jonathan Rosen’s art work with our London audience. As our first language-based artist, Rosen’s work will bring light and positivity to our screens, sharing important and inspiring messages about human needs and desire. Our mission to make the high street an extraordinary experience will be made possible through his colourful and dynamic work. These are the perfect digital art pieces to be showcased to Londoners coming out of lockdown.” says Mark Dale, Founder of W1 Curates.