Bright, Bold, Bendet – Beautiful alice + olivia Presentation Captivates NYFW

Last night Stacey Bendet dazzled the fashion world again with her bright, bold and beautiful Spring 2022 NYFW Presentation for alice + olivia.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Highline Stages was the place to be on Friday night with the likes of Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Lucy Hale, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Biggs, Sistine Stallone, June Ambrose, Huma Abedin, Pia Mia, Courtney, Chloe Fineman, Zac Posen and Patricia Field coming together to celebrate the designer and her latest looks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Models pose wearing alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Attendees embraced the grand theme of “Come Create With Us” as they took in the colorful dresses and pant suits that inspired smiles and joy. The presentation was a fantastic collective that brought out a live collaboration of female artists, incorporating visual artwork into show sets, live dance, music and performance. Each setting at the party all brought the clothes to life.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Models pose wearing alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Trish Andersen (@trishandersenart) a Savannah-based fiber artist, Natalie Stopka (@nataliestopka), a visual surface artist, Mokshini (@mokshini), a fashion illustrator and storyteller, Grace Thomas (@gramasthomas), a jewelry artist, Samantha Urbani (@samandude), a musical artist, and Bec Adams (@billiebadams), a musician and DJ together made this artistic night special and memorable. A mural backdrop for the collection was live painted by Blair Brietenstein (@blairz), whose bold lines and colors were created as each look was placed against her artwork almost as a living installation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Models pose wearing alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Guests sipped complimentary refreshments from Grey Goose and Chandon while experiencing the interactive, curated space which included colorful murals, art pieces, and the latest collection. Bec Adams set the mood for the evening with a curated DJ set and singer/songwriter Samantha Urbani performed original music for the attendees. Then a thrilling hip-hop dance trio was performed with choreography by Ebony Williams to the delight of the crowd.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A view of atmosphere during alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Models were styled by Sofia Karvela with her led by TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan, makeup by Etienne Ortega for Deck of Scarlet, nails by OPI led by Alicia Torello, and shoes by Femme Custom Rings by Grace Thomas. Each look radiated bold head-to-toe color. Perfectly placed cutouts and refined details in gorgeous silky dresses (a tribute to alice + olivia’s classic goddess dress) create looks that are the living embodiment of each shade. An element of 70’s glamour and rock and roll was found throughout. Shiny accordion pleats on skirts and dresses, light-catching beadwork and sequins, and chunky chain belts and straps bring shine to every facet of the collection. Additionally, an homage to early alice + olivia embedded throughout the collection, like classic black-and-white tailoring that feels nostalgic yet distinctly modern.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Zac Posen and Stacey Bendet attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

All the while Bendet held court at the mesmerizing soiree. She stood in a flowing masterpiece of her own design as she spoke to the taste makers of town. What her show rhapsodized was pure magic – a feeling of bliss that we need more than ever today.