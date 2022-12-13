Bring Back Ol Blue Eyes: Bob Anderson One More For The Road A Frank Sinatra Reenactment Concert

Last night, Bob Anderson played to a rather impressive crowd at Bergen Pac, in Englewood, NJ. With the weather pouring down snow, it was shocking to see the auditorium filled to almost capacity.

Joey Singer, who spent more than a quarter century touring with Debbie Reynolds, is Bob’s pianist and music director. He leads the 32-piece orchestra, that brings One More For The Road A Frank Sinatra Reenactment Concert to life. This must-see show, highlighted Sinatra’s music with Sinatra’s original charts and singing impressionist Bob Anderson. Sinatra would have been 107 on December 12th, this year.

Anderson’s performance is rich in musicianship, phrasing and audience pleasing. He gives his all and the audience responds in kind. He brings back the magic of watching Sinatra live and brings the lyrics of Johnny Mercer, Ervin Drake, Jule Styne, Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Sammy Cahn, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Jimmy Van Heusen, Paul Anka, Jimmy Webb, Irving Berlin and more to life. I especially loved “How Insensitive”and “The Girl from Ipanema” composed by Brazilian musician Antônio Carlos Jobim. Anderson and guitar player Alan Slutsky became one.

Highlights included: “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,“”Get Me to the Church On Time,” “Lady Is a Tramp,” “My Kind of Town,” “New York, New York,””It Was A Very Good Year,”“I’ve Got The World On A String,” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Before the show ended “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” was performed into the audience and a medley of the songs the audience wanted to hear, which included “Summer Wind,”“That’s Life” and “My Way,” left the audience satisfied and filled with the American Songbook.

The Begen Pac was the perfect place for this intimate and audience pleasing night of entertainment.

You can catch Bob Anderson – A Sinatra Reenactment Jan., 31st at B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks and March 15, 2023 at Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, St Petersburg, FL