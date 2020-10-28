MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Bring the Love of Thanksgiving to Your Table with Campo Viejo Wines and Social Studies Settings

Thanksgiving has always been a moment to gather – a time to be together to share good food, wine, and love at the table.

Things are obviously pretty different this year, but there is still a solution to feel the warmth of the holiday no matter what your circumstances might be in 2020.

From dinner plates to dinner wines, Campo Viejo Wines and renowned decor delivery service Social Studies have come together to launch a limited edition Friendsgiving offering, inclusive of everything needed to (safely!) gather – whether in person or on Zoom! – to feast and fete with your lovely friends.

This Friendsgiving offering – running exclusively on Social Studies website through Nov 30 – includes a selection of either the vibrant Doppio tablescape or subtle, chic Goldie Rocks Party Looks, along with wine glasses, corkscrew, exclusive Friendsgiving recipe cards with details on Campo Viejo wine pairings. Cost for rental starts at $56 per guest, and for every set that is rented hosts receive exclusive discounts on wine – 20% off a bundle of 3 or more bottles of Campo Viejo The Red Blend, which basically means you are getting a free bottle of wine.

Don’t think, just order and enjoy. 2020 has given us already way too much to worry about – a beautiful Thanksgiving moment should be one less thing to think too much on. Enjoy with this perfect solution.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

