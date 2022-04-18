MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Awards Honors Media Trailblazers

Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Awards Honors Media Trailblazers

It was a night that honored the best in media.

On Thursday, April 14, the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Awards took place. The 30th anniversary gala paid tribute to the pioneers, innovators and stars of broadcast, cable, and broadband television.

More than 800 decision makers in the broadcast, cable TV and other media industries gathered in the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City for the memorable evening.

Hannah Storm and Al Roker co-hosted the luxurious soiree that presented the first ever Iconic Network Award to ESPN.

Twelve of the industry’s most notable individuals were inducted into the 2022 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame during the 30th Anniversary Gala including: Savannah Guthrie – Co-Anchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent; Hoda Kotb – Co-Anchor of NBC News’ TODAY and Co-Host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna; Emily Barr – President & CEO, Graham Media Group; Nomi Bergman – President, Advance/Newhouse Investment Partnership; Brandon Burgess – Former Chairman/CEO ION Media Networks; Susanne Daniels – Media Consultant & Lecturer – Former Global Head of YouTube Originals; Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group; Leo MacCourtney – President, Katz Television Group; Dan Mason – Past President and CEO, CBS Radio;  Steve Miron – Chief Executive Officer, Advance/Newhouse Partnership; Steven R. Swartz – President & CEO, Hearst; and Curtis Symonds – President, HBCU GO TV/Allen Media Group.

During an emotionally empowering speech, Kotb brought the audience to near tears as she spoke about her incredible and inspirational journey to the top of the industry.

“I am grateful to be inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame,” she proudly told the audience.  “This award is to all the women who felt not worthy. You are worth it.”

The entire gala carried the same tone of beautiful and hopeful remarks that gloriously brought dignity to each one of the recipients. A coveted Hall of Fame honor is more than the acknowledgement of a successful career – it’s entry into an exclusive community of honorees that have truly changed the paradigm of the industry.

Previous honorees have included greats like Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil McGraw, Michael Powell, the cast of The View, Robert A. Iger, Dr. John Malone and more.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

